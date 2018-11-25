Some players were reflective, others simply frustrated as USC's season ended Saturday night with a 24-17 loss to Notre Dame after the Trojans had taken an early 10-point lead.

USC (5-7) closed the season with three straight losses and five in its final six games to finish with its first losing season since 2000.

We have postgame video interviews with coach Clay Helton, linebacker Cam Smith, quarterback JT Daniels, wide receivers Michael Pittman and Tyler Vaughns, running back Aca'Cedric Ware, offensive linemen Chris Brown, Austin Jackson and Toa Lobendahn, and safety Ajene Harris.