{{ timeAgo('2018-11-25 00:00:13 -0600') }} football Edit

Exit Interviews: Watch the Trojans discuss season-ending loss

USC head coach Clay Helton and wide receiver Michael Pittman walk off the field after the Trojans' 24-17 season-ending loss to Notre Dame on Saturday night.
Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports
TrojanSports Staff • TrojanSports.com
Some players were reflective, others simply frustrated as USC's season ended Saturday night with a 24-17 loss to Notre Dame after the Trojans had taken an early 10-point lead.

USC (5-7) closed the season with three straight losses and five in its final six games to finish with its first losing season since 2000.

We have postgame video interviews with coach Clay Helton, linebacker Cam Smith, quarterback JT Daniels, wide receivers Michael Pittman and Tyler Vaughns, running back Aca'Cedric Ware, offensive linemen Chris Brown, Austin Jackson and Toa Lobendahn, and safety Ajene Harris.

{{ article.author_name }}