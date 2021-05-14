Fact or Fiction: Adonai Mitchell will be a star at Georgia

1. The Pac-12 made a smart hire in George Kliavkoff.

AP Images (AP Images)

Farrell’s take: FACT. This is an out-of-the-box hire in a few ways as the MGM Resorts President of Sports and Entertainment doesn’t have much football experience. But he is a savvy media guy who knows how to create some excitement, and he’s going to be negotiating the next deal for the Pac-12. He helped launch Hulu and he knows TV media, and the Pac-12 needs someone who can help the conference become more attractive to viewers and get more national media attention. Sure, it would help to become relevant in the playoff, but aside from that Larry Scott just gave everyone words he thought they wanted to hear and Kliavokoff is known as a straight shooter. That will help.

*****

2. Florida State is helping itself more than UCF in the portal.

McKenzie Milton (AP Images)

Farrell’s take: FICTION. This came to mind as I was looking at the additions by UCF through the transfer portal because FSU has done a good job as well. McKenzie Milton leads the way at quarterback, of course, as he tries to rejuvenate his career after a great run at UCF before his awful injury, but there is a lot of other talent. Jermaine Johnson and Keir Thomas will help the defensive line and I like Jammie Robinson a lot in the defensive backfield but perhaps the biggest is Notre Dame’s Dillon Gibbons as the offensive line is awful. But UCF, with Jordan Johnson, Big Kat Bryant, Nate Craig-Myers, Mark Antony-Richards among others, I like the pieces Gus Malzahn is adding a bit better for a strong run at the AAC title next season. Florida State should improve but they are still a ways away from being respectable.

*****

3. Adonai Mitchell will be a star at Georgia.

Adonai Mitchell (Rivals.com)