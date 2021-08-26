Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney and national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman along with Andrew Bone of BamaInsider.com and Ryan Young of TrojanSports.com tackle three recruiting or rankings topics and determine whether they believe each statement.

1. Alabama is the clear front-runner for five-star CB Denver Harris.

Denver Harris (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Gorney’s take: FACT. The feeling for a long time is that Alabama is definitely the team to beat for Denver Harris. Nick Saban is not going to waste his time regularly talking to someone Alabama does not have a great chance of getting. There is some feeling that the surprise team here could be Texas and that the Longhorns might be able to pull a shocker to land the in-state five-star prospect but I doubt it. Alabama is definitely the favorite when Harris is ready to decide. Bone’s take: FACT. I am hesitant to say with 100-percent certainty Alabama is the front-runner, but it sure seems that way. Harris has weekly calls with Nick Saban and has a very good relationship with Alabama defensive backs coach Jay Valai. The Crimson Tide has been considered the favorite for a long time and it will surprise many if he lands elsewhere. LSU has also been in the race from the get-go and he has a great relationship with defensive backs coach Corey Raymond. Texas and Texas A&M are also contenders, but the sense is that it comes down to the Tide and Tigers, two heavyweights when it comes to producing elite DB talent. Alabama looks to bring in a recruit from Houston North Shore for the third consecutive year after landing offensive linemen Damieon George (2020) and Jaeden Roberts (2021).

*****

2. Ty Simpson should be ranked as the second-best quarterback in the 2022 class.

Ty Simpson (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Gorney’s take: FACT. Right now, Ty Simpson is the fifth-best quarterback in this class behind Cade Klubnik, Walker Howard, Gunner Stockton and Connor Weigman but that’s too low. The Alabama quarterback did not wow at the Elite 11 this summer but it was a setting that doesn’t necessarily show off his skill set. He’s a natural leader and a coach’s son. He doesn’t make many bad throws or decisions, and we might be overthinking some of the quarterbacks ahead of him. In games, I prefer Simpson over Howard and Stockton. Weigman would be up for debate because he’s fantastic, too, but my money would be on Simpson to be the No. 2 QB in this class behind Klubnik. We will see if it shakes out that way. Spiegelman’s take: FICTION. There's plenty to like about Simpson. For one, he opened his senior season with an impressive five-touchdown performance and has given us no reason to believe he's going to slow down anytime soon. He sat atop Alabama's board at the position and of course, is the son of a coach, which when it comes to the quarterback position is not something to lightly look over. After a summer where we saw a lot of the nation's top passers, namely Klubnik and Howard, I like the current pecking order. Klubnik has a championship pedigree and has a well-rounded skillset. The same goes for Howard, who is also a legacy quarterback coming off a season that ended with a state title. USC-bound Devin Brown also shined in his Week 1 opener, but that's expected from these top quarterbacks. Entering the fall, I like where Klubnik sits with all of these other talented quarterbacks, like Simpson, not too far off.

*****

3. USC should be concerned that Domani Jackson is going to take some visits.

Domani Jackson (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)