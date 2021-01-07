TrojanSports - Fact or Fiction: Arik Gilbert will go to Georgia

National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.

1. LSU TE Arik Gilbert will go to Georgia.

Arik Gilbert (AP Images)

Farrell’s take: FICTION. I know it seems like it would make sense with Georgia's shot at the playoff next season and talk of the former five-star being homesick, but I still expect him to end up at Tennessee to play with his high school quarterback Harrison Bailey.

Remember that the Vols were the first program to recruit him as a receiver and he has a good relationship with the staff. Let’s be honest, Gilbert is a freak talent who will be off to the NFL in a couple of years no matter where he lands, so why not reunite with his old QB at a program that is close enough to home? Gorney’s take: FICTION. I’m pretty confident he’s going to end up in the SEC and Georgia is definitely one of the programs going after him, but throughout his first recruitment, he seemed lukewarm about the Bulldogs and their use of tight ends. This season, no Georgia tight end had more than 10 catches. That is going to be a concern of Gilbert’s as I’m sure other coaching staffs have promised him the world. I wouldn’t count out Florida or Alabama for him, but Tennessee makes a lot of sense as well.

2. WR Mookie Cooper will be a star at Mizzou.

Mookie Cooper (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Farrell’s take: FACT. Mookie Cooper is a dynamic talent and Eli Drinkwitz is an excellent offensive mind who will utilize him in many different ways. Think of a Rondale Moore kind of role at Missouri for next season for Cooper and some big numbers with a young team. Gorney’s take: FACT. Missouri threw only nine touchdown passes all season and it’s worrisome that Cooper could not break through at Ohio State and have an impact with the Buckeyes, but Cooper is entering a perfect situation. The offense should be friendly for him, he’s a playmaker with great speed who averaged big yards per catch in high school and Drinkwitz is a great coach who is wise enough to utilize him in the offense. Moore comparisons might be a stretch but Cooper is going to have a huge impact in Columbia.

3. Will Johnson and Domani Jackson will go to the same school.

Domani Jackson (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)