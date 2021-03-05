TrojanSports - Fact or Fiction: Florida will take biggest step back in SEC next season

1. Florida will take the biggest step back in the SEC next season.

Florida will be without QB Kyle Trask next season. (AP Images)

Farrell’s take: FACT

*****

2. Bijan Robinson will be the best running back in the Big 12 next season.

Bijan Robinson (AP Images)

Farrell’s take: FICTION

*****

3. USC loses the most wide receiver talent in the country heading into next season.