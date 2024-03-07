Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney is joined by national recruiting analyst Marshall Levenson, Jed May of UGASports.com and Kenny Van Doren of DeathValleyInsider.com to tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION.

1. LSU has the most impressive 2025 class right now.

Bryce Underwood (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

2. Georgia will eventually be able to flip five-star QB Julian Lewis.

Gorney’s take: FICTION. If you talk to some in the Georgia media, Julian Lewis’ flip is all but imminent and it’s basically a done deal that the five-star quarterback will end up with the Bulldogs. That could very well happen as coach Kirby Smart doesn’t lose out on many top targets – especially ones just a few hours away from campus – but I’m not entirely sure just yet. Lewis has a lot of confidence in playing for coach Lincoln Riley and playing in an offense that has produced Heisman Trophy winners and No. 1 NFL Draft picks. Whether Lewis is a better passer than Kyler Murray or Baker Mayfield, or more like Bryce Young, or a smaller version of Caleb Williams, he is special in so many ways and could carve his own path in Riley’s offense. With a renewed sense of purpose to fix the defense (and if that happens quickly this season at USC), I’m not certain Lewis flips. May’s take: FACT. I go back and forth on Lewis’ recruitment. There’s so much involved with recruiting a No. 1 quarterback, especially one of Lewis’ caliber and status, that makes it hard to predict. However, Georgia clearly appears to be the team in the best position to flip Lewis. He has visited Athens many times and has great relationships with many coaches on staff, including of course head coach Kirby Smart. There is some confidence around the program that Lewis will be a Bulldog in the end. I’m a little less confident, but the Bulldogs have a better shot to swipe him from the Trojans than anyone.

3. It's going to be nearly impossible to move DE Jahkeem Stewart off the No. 1 line for the 2026 recruiting cycle.

Jahkeem Stewart