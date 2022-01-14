Fact or Fiction: Jaxson Dart will stay in the Pac-12
In today’s Fact or Fiction national columnist Mike Farrell looks at three big recent topics in college football and decides whether each statement is indeed FACT or if it’s FICTION.
*****
MORE FACT OR FICTION: Harold Perkins' visit plans should worry Texas A&M | Stetson Bennett will transfer from Georgia
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State | JUCO
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
TRANSFER PORTAL: Stories/coverage | Message board
RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info for 2022 series
*****
1. Jaxson Dart will stay in the Pac-12.
Farrell’s take: FACT. I have a feeling it will be either UCLA or Utah here for Dart, who left USC, where we assume former Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams will transfer. What better way to show his old team they made a mistake than by going across town to Chip Kelly or back to his home state to play for Kyle Whittingham and my Pac-12 favorites for next season?
*****
2. Jameson Williams will be the first receiver taken in the NFL Draft.
Farrell’s take: FICTION. Williams' stock rose more than anyone's this season, but with another deep wide receiver class and coming off the title game ACL he will slide behind a few players. Drake London from USC, Treylon Burks from Arkansas and perhaps David Bell from Purdue could all push for No. 1, not to mention Ohio State stars Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave. It’s just too talented at the top for such a risk.
*****
3. Quinn Ewers is worth three wins next season for Texas.
Farrell’s take: FACT. After a 5-7 season, Texas would need to go 8-4 next year for this to be fact. And I think it will. We all know Ewers will be the starter from day one — he didn’t transfer from Ohio State to sit — and there will be a learning curve, but there is a lot of talent around him with Bijan Robinson, Xavier Worthy and others.
This will come down to how the defense plays and it should be improved despite some key losses. I’m not predicting a Big 12 title, but his talent level is enough to push the Longhorns to three more wins.