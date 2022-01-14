Fact or Fiction: Jaxson Dart will stay in the Pac-12

In today’s Fact or Fiction national columnist Mike Farrell looks at three big recent topics in college football and decides whether each statement is indeed FACT or if it’s FICTION.

Farrell’s take: FACT. I have a feeling it will be either UCLA or Utah here for Dart, who left USC , where we assume former Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams will transfer. What better way to show his old team they made a mistake than by going across town to Chip Kelly or back to his home state to play for Kyle Whittingham and my Pac-12 favorites for next season?

Farrell’s take: FACT. After a 5-7 season, Texas would need to go 8-4 next year for this to be fact. And I think it will. We all know Ewers will be the starter from day one — he didn’t transfer from Ohio State to sit — and there will be a learning curve, but there is a lot of talent around him with Bijan Robinson, Xavier Worthy and others.

This will come down to how the defense plays and it should be improved despite some key losses. I’m not predicting a Big 12 title, but his talent level is enough to push the Longhorns to three more wins.