TrojanSports - Fact or Fiction: Jedd Fisch will turn around the Arizona program

National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.

1. Ceyair Wright will stay home at USC.

Ceyair Wright

Farrell’s take: FACT. Ceyair Wright seems to be down to USC and Notre Dame and his recruitment seems to be close as his mom apparently really liked their trip to Notre Dame. But I think there is a movement in Southern California again to head to USC and Wright will join a few others and play for Clay Helton. Gorney’s take: FACT. I don’t believe it’s down to only Notre Dame and USC as Farrell states but I definitely think the Trojans have a solid edge in his recruitment. Outside of football, Wright is serious about business and a career in acting and Los Angeles affords him the best opportunities when considering those things. Plus, USC has been recruiting the four-star cornerback hard and would love to close with Wright, five-star Korey Foreman, former LSU pledge Raesjon Davis and some others as well. I expect Wright to be a part of USC’s class.

2. Jedd Fisch will turn around Arizona.

Jedd Fisch (AP Images)

Farrell’s take: FICTION. Arizona is in big trouble. Jedd Fisch is a solid coach but this is a program that is clearly behind Arizona State in its home state and near the bottom of the Pac-12. The Wildcats getting enough talent to compete is going to be tough. Being the quarterbacks coach at New England meant something when Tom Brady was there but it doesn’t hold much sway in recruiting now and the West Coast is getting more and more competitive in recruiting. He has a long, long way to go. Gorney’s take: FACT. Rich Rodriguez was at Arizona for six seasons and only had one losing year and so the Wildcats are capable of winning even though they need to wash the Kevin Sumlin years off quickly. There are definitely major challenges ahead but Jedd Fisch has a lot of NFL experience - and just like at Arizona State with Herm Edwards - that’s going to be an advantage in recruiting. Keeping more in-state prospects home will be a first priority and then getting into Southern California for some top-notch players will be important, too. But since 2010, Arizona and Arizona State each have six winning seasons so the disparity is not as much as it appears right now.

3. Oklahoma recruiting is struggling.

Emeka Egbuka