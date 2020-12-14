TrojanSports - Fact or Fiction: Korey Foreman is leaning toward USC

National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not. MORE: Predictions on early signing period



1. Five-star Korey Foreman is leaning toward USC.

Farrell’s take: FACT. This is my best guess. Georgia is trending, Arizona State is confident but to me this boils down to Foreman wanting to stay home and build his name in LA. That’s not easy in a pro city, but Foreman is good enough to do it and could be the face of the franchise. Clay Helton needs this one badly and the season he’s had so far will close the deal with Foreman. Gorney’s take: FACT. I still feel this is a USC/Clemson battle but I’m going to watch out for Georgia especially if we can confirm he’s visiting there with Maason Smith right before signing day. I still think there are a lot of reasons to like USC in his recruitment. Other players committed elsewhere could be watching this situation closely and can join him in the later signing period,. My best guess is that the Trojans have the edge right now.

2. Auburn should hire a defensive coach.

Farrell’s take: FICTION. As much as I like guys like Kevin Steele and Brent Venables, in this day and age it’s key to find an offensive mind in the SEC and replacing an offensive guy like Gus Malzahn with another offensive guy is the way to go. Go with Billy Napier or someone who may not be tested at the Power Five level but could be that great next offensive coach. Gorney’s take: FICTION. I don’t think it’s necessary to have an offensive visionary as a coach to win big in the SEC or any other conference. Texas A&M, Iowa State, Cincinnati and Georgia are all in the top-10 nationally and don’t have explosive offenses. But scoring lots of points is the way of the world and those who have adapted in the SEC - Alabama, LSU, Florida - have had lots and lots of success.

Hugh Freeze is an interesting one. Lane Kiffin might get some traction, and wouldn’t that just be perfect. Malzahn was an offensive coach but he ran a quirky scheme that was frustrating at times. There are many innovative minds out there and Auburn needs to go get the next one.



3. Loss to LSU will hurt Florida's recruiting.