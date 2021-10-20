Fact or Fiction: Mark Stoops should be candidate for major jobs

In today’s Fact or Fiction I look at three big recent topics in college football and decide whether the statement is indeed FACT or if it’s FICTION.





1. Mark Stoops should be mentioned more for big jobs.

Mark Stoops (AP Images)

Mark Stoops (AP Images)

Farrell's take: FACT. You see the job openings at USC and LSU and you hear about possible openings at Miami or other places where coaches could move on and yet no mention of Stoops. He's done an amazing job at Kentucky from the start and could have them 11-1 this season with a successful finish. This is Kentucky football by the way, not basketball, and this man should be one of the hottest names out there. He needs to be mentioned more.

2. Brian Kelly would be interested in USC.

Brian Kelly (AP Images)

Brian Kelly (AP Images)

Farrell's take: FICTION. This question was posed to me by Rick Neuheisel on Full Ride radio on Sirius XM Tuesday morning and it got me thinking. Why couldn't I picture Brian Kelly at USC after all the success he's had at Notre Dame. The only reason I had was, yeah, he's an East Coast guy who has been interested in only East Coast jobs and he's just not a fit for the laid back Cali lifestyle. Sound dumb? Maybe it is but I can't see him going from Notre Dame into a mess at USC where he'd be asked to do what he can't do at Notre Dame – win a national title – with even less athletic support. It just doesn't seem like a fit to me, similar to my feelings of Charlie Strong at Texas. Call it a fish out of water hunch.

3. USC should go after Ed Orgeron.

Ed Orgeron (AP Images)