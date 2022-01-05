Fact or Fiction: Oklahoma is in big trouble

In today’s Fact or Fiction national columnist Mike Farrell looks at three big recent topics in college football and decides whether each statement is indeed FACT or if it’s FICTION.



1. Oklahoma could be in big trouble.

Mario Williams (USA Today Sports Images)

Farrell's Take: FACT. Well, "big trouble" is relative but this isn’t good for Oklahoma. Star players like Caleb Williams and Mario Williams heading to the transfer portal doesn’t show a lot of confidence in the Sooners' offense without Lincoln Riley. And, as everyone can surely see, Riley's offense is what made OU successful during his tenure. Now perhaps, with Brent Venables leading the charge, the defense will get better and defensive recruiting will improve. But offense will still be king in the Big 12 and down the line in the SEC. Let’s see if the Sooners remain an offensive magnet for elite recruits.

2. Jim Harbaugh will head to the NFL.

Farrell's Take: FICTION. I don’t buy it. Jim Harbaugh took a pay cut last year and brought his team to the playoff this year so of course posturing will occur. And, yes, the college head coaching job isn’t as attractive as it was even a few years ago with the transfer portal and NIL, but Harbaugh is a Michigan man and has work left to do in Ann Arbor. He may be a better NFL coach but I can’t see him leaving the Wolverines after taking them this far.

3. Caleb Williams will end up out West.

Caleb Williams (USA Today Sports Images)