TrojanSports - Fact or Fiction: Oklahoma would beat Texas A&M

National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.

1. Oklahoma would beat Texas A&M.

Lincoln Riley and the Oklahoma Sooners (AP Images)

Farrell’s take: FACT. Not only would Oklahoma beat Texas A&M, the Sooners would kill the Aggies. It’s hard to judge based on bowl games that don’t matter, but short of Alabama and Ohio State, no one was playing better at the end of the season than the Sooners. The run game was dominant, the defense so much improved and those receivers are fun to watch. The Aggies defense is good but the offense couldn’t hang. Gorney’s take: FACT. It’s difficult to make a blanket statement like this and leading into the playoff, I felt Texas A&M had a very constructive argument to be one of the top four teams but the way the Aggies played against North Carolina, I’m no longer sure and think Oklahoma would beat them.

The final score was deceptive as A&M was trailing the Tar Heels early in the fourth but the Aggies deserve credit in closing very strong down the stretch. But even against teams with just OK defenses, Texas A&M had tough times scoring points and Oklahoma’s defense is much better than in previous seasons. Plus, the Sooners really hit their stride late. Give me Oklahoma in that game, although it’s tough to call.

2. Oregon is far from a playoff berth next season.

Oregon Ducks (AP Images)

Farrell’s take: FICTION. Don’t be fooled by an average season for Oregon. Despite the quarterback questions, this is a roster loaded with talent at nearly every position and some key young players got experience this season. Add in this amazing 2021 recruiting class and you have a team ready to make a run next season for a playoff spot. Gorney’s take: FACT. Oregon is doing everything right. Mario Cristobal is fantastic. The Ducks recruit their butts off. They’re getting top-notch players. Everything is going as planned in Eugene. This is no criticism of Oregon as a program although the Ducks need better quarterback play - calling five-star Ty Thompson - and more dynamic receivers - calling Troy Franklin - and a real home run threat - calling Seven McGee - but a Pac-12 team will probably need to be undefeated to get in.

The SEC, ACC and Big Ten champ (let’s say Clemson, Alabama and Ohio State) are pretty much guaranteed spots. Then there is still Oklahoma, Notre Dame and then some wild cards that could get thrown in there as well. Oregon is doing everything right but I don’t see a playoff run until this freshman class are juniors and this loaded 2021 group gets some real college experience.

3. Clay Helton is the perfect fit at USC.

Clay Helton (AP Images)