TrojanSports - Fact or Fiction: Oklahoma would beat Texas A&M

Fact or Fiction: Oklahoma would beat Texas A&M
National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.
*****
*****
1. Oklahoma would beat Texas A&M.
Farrell’s take: FACT. Not only would Oklahoma beat Texas A&M, the Sooners would kill the Aggies. It’s hard to judge based on bowl games that don’t matter, but short of Alabama and Ohio State, no one was playing better at the end of the season than the Sooners. The run game was dominant, the defense so much improved and those receivers are fun to watch. The Aggies defense is good but the offense couldn’t hang.
Gorney’s take: FACT. It’s difficult to make a blanket statement like this and leading into the playoff, I felt Texas A&M had a very constructive argument to be one of the top four teams but the way the Aggies played against North Carolina, I’m no longer sure and think Oklahoma would beat them.
The final score was deceptive as A&M was trailing the Tar Heels early in the fourth but the Aggies deserve credit in closing very strong down the stretch. But even against teams with just OK defenses, Texas A&M had tough times scoring points and Oklahoma’s defense is much better than in previous seasons. Plus, the Sooners really hit their stride late. Give me Oklahoma in that game, although it’s tough to call.
2. Oregon is far from a playoff berth next season.
Farrell’s take: FICTION. Don’t be fooled by an average season for Oregon. Despite the quarterback questions, this is a roster loaded with talent at nearly every position and some key young players got experience this season. Add in this amazing 2021 recruiting class and you have a team ready to make a run next season for a playoff spot.
Gorney’s take: FACT. Oregon is doing everything right. Mario Cristobal is fantastic. The Ducks recruit their butts off. They’re getting top-notch players. Everything is going as planned in Eugene. This is no criticism of Oregon as a program although the Ducks need better quarterback play - calling five-star Ty Thompson - and more dynamic receivers - calling Troy Franklin - and a real home run threat - calling Seven McGee - but a Pac-12 team will probably need to be undefeated to get in.
The SEC, ACC and Big Ten champ (let’s say Clemson, Alabama and Ohio State) are pretty much guaranteed spots. Then there is still Oklahoma, Notre Dame and then some wild cards that could get thrown in there as well. Oregon is doing everything right but I don’t see a playoff run until this freshman class are juniors and this loaded 2021 group gets some real college experience.
3. Clay Helton is the perfect fit at USC.
Farrell’s take: FACT. The way USC is closing in recruiting is just what this program needs as Clay Helton is quietly building an impressive core of defensive talent to go with the offensive firepower we expect at USC. Yes, the loss to Oregon was a dud in the Pac-12 title game and cries for Helton’s job continued, but watch for USC to add Raesjon Davis and possibly even J.T. Tuimoloau down the stretch to go with Ceyair Wright and Korey Foreman. I worry about the running game and the OL, but not much else next season.
Gorney’s take: FICTION. I don’t know if there is a perfect fit at USC - other than Pete Carroll - but I do know that there are way too many good players in Southern California alone for USC to not regularly win conference championships, let alone national titles. Recruiting has not been the problem as high-end four-stars and five-stars regularly go to play for the Trojans.
There is an undisciplined nature to the team sometimes and the offensive line/run game needs to be fixed. Helton definitely does not deserve some of the unwarranted criticism thrown his way, he’s a phenomenal person and a good coach, but delivering titles is what’s expected at USC and it's been too long since the Trojans were real contenders.