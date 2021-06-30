 TrojanSports - Fact or Fiction: Spencer Rattler's NIL is worth the most this year
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-30 11:57:28 -0500') }} football Edit

Fact or Fiction: Spencer Rattler's NIL is worth the most this year

Mike Farrell • Rivals.com
Rivals National Columnist
@rivalsmike

In today’s Fact or Fiction National Columnist Mike Farrell looks at three big recent topics in college football and decides whether each statement is indeed FACT or if it’s FICTION.

1. Spencer Rattler's name, image and likeness is worth the most this season.   

Spencer Rattler
Spencer Rattler (AP Images)

Farrell’s take: FACT. It’s coming! July 1 is approaching and NIL is here, but let’s keep something in mind — not a ton of players are going to make a lot of money. But quarterbacks? Yes, they can, and as my QB1 for the NFL Draft, Rattler can cash in.

The big payday is of course when he’s a first-rounder, but in the meantime he’s my No. 1 player for NIL as the Oklahoma QB. That position has had two recent No. 1 overall picks and two recent Heisman winners, and that is worth the sponsorship. So whether it’s a camp, a commercial or sponsored social media posts Rattler will do fine.

2. OT Dare Rosenthal will land at Kentucky.

Farrell’s take: FACT. Baylor is involved here, and I have heard Miami likes him as well, but I’d be surprised if he didn’t end up at Kentucky and perhaps push the Wildcats to the top of the nation's offensive line rankings.

With Darian Kinnard back as a first-team All-American, putting Rosenthal at the other tackle position or at guard would strengthen a terrific group that should open major holes in the SEC this coming season.

3. Clay Helton needs to win 10 games to keep his job.

Clay Helton
Clay Helton (USA Today)

Farrell’s take: FICTION. I honestly think if Helton goes 9-3 and gets to the Pac-12 title game he will remain the head coach at USC. Recruiting is going better and things are on the upswing for the Trojans, and a season in which they compete for the Pac-12 again should keep him safe. Then it will be playoffs or bust after that.

