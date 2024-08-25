Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyBicmlnaHRjb3ZlJyBpZD0nYnJp Z2h0Y292ZS1jb250YWluZXItOTkwMjg1OSc+PC9kaXY+CjxzY3JpcHQ+CiAg dmFyIGNvbmZpZyA9IHsKICAgIGF1dG9wbGF5OiB0cnVlLAogICAgY29tc2Nv cmVDNDogInJpdmFscyIsCiAgICBoaWRlUGxheWxpc3Q6IHRydWUsCiAgICBp dGVtczogW3sKICAgICAgaWQ6ICJkZDJhNmU3NC04MTdmLTM1MjktOTUzNy0z NzgxYWU5MGJiNWMiLAogICAgICBtaW1ldHlwZTogIm1lZGlhL3NhcGkiCiAg ICB9XSwKICAgIGxhbmc6ICJlbi1VUyIsCiAgICBwYWdlU3BhY2VJZDogIjIw MjI3MzMxNjIiLAogICAgcmVjb21tZW5kYXRpb246IGZhbHNlLAogICAgcmVn aW9uOiAiVVMiLAogICAgc2l0ZTogInJpdmFscyIKICB9OwogIGNvbnN0IHNj cmlwdCA9IHdpbmRvdy5kb2N1bWVudC5xdWVyeVNlbGVjdG9yKCJzY3JpcHRb c3JjPSdodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vcngvZXYvcHJvZC9ldnBsYXllci5q cyddIik7CiAgY29uc3QgY29udGFpbmVyID0gd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnF1 ZXJ5U2VsZWN0b3IoIiNicmlnaHRjb3ZlLWNvbnRhaW5lci05OTAyODU5Iik7 CiAgCiAgLy8gTWFrZSBzdXJlIHRoZSBzY3JpcHQgaXMgbG9hZGVkIGJlZm9y ZSB0cnlpbmcgdG8gcmVuZGVyIHZpZG9lIHBsYXllcgogIGlmIChzY3JpcHQg JiYgY29udGFpbmVyKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcGxheWVyID0gbmV3IFlBSE9PLlZp ZGVvUGxhdGZvcm0uVmlkZW9QbGF5ZXIoY29uZmlnKTsKICAgIHBsYXllci5y ZW5kZXIoIiNicmlnaHRjb3ZlLWNvbnRhaW5lci05OTAyODU5Iik7CiAgfQo8 L3NjcmlwdD4KCg==

Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney and national recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. along with Ryan Young of USCSports.com and Tim Verghese of InsideNebraska.com tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION.

Advertisement

1. Texas is the clear front-runner for five-star WR Jaime Ffrench.

Jaime Ffrench (Rivals.com)

Garcia’s take: FACT. The buzz has been steady with the Longhorns for the better part of this year and there have also been plenty of chances for fellow finalists Miami, LSU and Tennessee to command the top spot. Texas and its offensive style, and now track record under Steve Sarkisian on offense and at the wide receiver position, have really made the race Texas' to lose ahead of the Aug. 30 decision date. There are other caveats in this recruitment, though, as Jaime Ffrench has talked about weighing the college football season into a final decision. It could also lead to visits elsewhere for game-day atmosphere experiences, so the commitment date may just be the beginning here. Miami and LSU have family ties with Ffrench and Tennessee hasn't lost out on many priority targets of late, either, so this could still be among the highest profile battles to track until the Early Signing Period opens on Dec. 4. Gorney’s take: FACT. I can definitely buy some arguments that Ffrench could end up elsewhere as LSU, Miami and Tennessee all have legitimate reasons why he could end up there but I still believe strongly that Ffrench ends up at Texas. So do some current commits as the talk has been that the five-star has been heavily leaving toward the Longhorns and the confidence might only be growing. From the offense coach Steve Sarkisian runs to the success last season going to the College Football Playoff, to the quarterback play and culture, Texas seems like a wonderful fit.

*****

2. The longer Julian Lewis waits to announce his final, the better it is for USC.

Julian Lewis

Young’s take: FICTION. It would be better for USC if this process had completely ended a year ago when Julian Lewis committed. While I still think he ends up with the Trojans in the end, it can only go wrong at this point -- if USC's offensive line looks susceptible against Big Ten competition and Miller Moss struggles as a result, or if Moss excels and it starts looking likely that he might return for his final year of eligibility, or some NIL factors from any direction come into play. It's interesting that Lewis didn't complete his summer official visits and put some finality to the matter, though he has often reiterated that he's locked in with the Trojans. Having that door any bit ajar, though, is the reason USC is now having to consider a backup plan like Husan Longstreet. Gorney’s take: FACT. I’m going to take the other side of this argument although I understand what Ryan is saying here. Not having finality is a lingering concern but what are his realistic options right now? Will a five-star quarterback with Lewis’ abilities really turn down playing for Lincoln Riley, who has helped develop numerous quarterbacks (and some with very similar skill sets) to No. 1 picks and Heisman Trophy winners for a very unknown and possibly very challenging situation at Indiana or go play for Colorado coach Deion Sanders after Shedeur Sanders, Shilo Sanders and especially Travis Hunter leave for the NFL? It seems like a monumental risk so in the absence of other schools coming in, USC makes the most sense by far, whenever he’s ready to close it down.

*****

3. Christian Jones is intrigued by Oklahoma but will end up picking Nebraska.

Christian Jones (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)