Fact or Fiction: Texas will win 10 games this season
In today’s Fact or Fiction National Columnist Mike Farrell looks at three big recent topics in college football and decides whether each statement is indeed FACT or if it’s FICTION.
*****
*****
1. Texas will win 10 games this season.
Farrell’s take: FICTION. Have I talked about this before? Probably. But now that I’m digging deep into the Big 12 and the schedule I feel that Texas can get to 9-3 in the regular season and finish second to Oklahoma.
This is a team that has some issues — offensive line, wide receiver, etc. — but I like the talent on defense, especially up front, and Steve Sarkisian will use the running back depth in creative ways. I see losses to OU (perhaps twice) and oddly enough Arkansas and TCU, so it won’t be a great start (3-3) but after that the Longhorns can take off.
*****
2. Zach Harrison will be the breakout player in the Big Ten.
Farrell’s take: FICTION. Keep an eye out for Harrison, the ultra-talented defensive end from Ohio State. But I have a different rush end in mind, and that’s Aidan Hutchinson at Michigan. After a great 2019 but an injury-plagued 2020 I see a full recovery and a massive breakthrough, perhaps to first-round status.
*****
3. Drake London should be a top 10 WR in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Farrell’s take: FACT. I put out my NFL Draft wide receiver top 10 and didn’t have London on there, but I didn’t feel great about it. So I went back and watched some more film, and his size and skill intrigues me.
He is perhaps a Nico Collins type who has first-round ability but needs to show it to get there. Collins opted out of 2020 and fell to the third round of the NFL Draft, but London has a chance to be drafted higher with a great season at USC.