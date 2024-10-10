Fact or Fiction: This weekend is Oregon's best chance to flip Na'eem Offord

Gibson: FACT. I’m not making a prediction that Oregon will flip Na'eem Offord, but this weekend’s visit will be the Ducks' best chance to make a lasting impression in his recruitment. Adam Gorney wrote an impact article back in December of 2018, about the No. 1 defensive end and future fifth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Kayvon Thibodeaux, on the day he committed to the Ducks.

In that article, Gorney wrote, “What really sold Thibodeaux was his visit to Oregon. Hesitant to take it at first, and not expecting a ton prior to the trip, the five-star said he was blown away by what he saw in Eugene and from that time it seemed like the Ducks could really pull this off.”

Oregon’s coaches place a great emphasis on building relationships and establishing culture within the program, but visiting Eugene on game day brings all those words and promises to life. You can talk all you want about having a great family environment, caring about the players, the support of the fans and everything else your program has to offer, but when you can actually deliver that experience, it all becomes real. Having world class facilities certainly doesn’t hurt either.

Thibodeaux's decision came down to more than just the football side of things, finding the absolute best fit for his academic and athletic goals, and the same may be found in Eugene by Offord. Both Oregon and Ohio State bring many of the same advantages (e.g., NIL opportunities, elite recruiting class, major fan support) so this one may come down to where Offord feels the right fit.

Spiegelman: FACT. Offord is in the final stretch of his recruitment and could be making his last or penultimate visit before signing on the dotted line. Offord was back in the Plains for the Oklahoma game late last month and is set to return to Eugene with the Buckeyes coming to town for the one of the biggest games on the slate this weekend. The five-star cornerback has hinted that another visit to Columbus is in the works, too. With that context, both Auburn and Oregon are going to chip away at the Buckeyes with Offord, and have been doing so throughout the summer and into the fall. Right now, there's still a strong sense that Offord will eventually ink with Ohio State. If he was going to reverse course, however, this final visit to Eugene looms incredibly large.