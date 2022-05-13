Fact or Fiction: USC has inside track at finishing No. 1 in 2023

1. USC has the best chance - as of now - to finish No. 1 in the 2023 team rankings.

2. An Eli Holstein commitment would shut the door on Alabama’s chances at Arch Manning.

Harris' take: FICTION. If one thing is for certain in Arch Manning's recruitment, it is that he will choose whatever school fits him, not who is in the class. If Eli Holstein decides to lock in with Alabama before Manning makes his decision I don't see that stopping the five-star from also committing to the Tide if he wants to. Alabama has been clear about its pursuit of multiple quarterbacks this cycle and that hasn't seemed to faze Manning up to this point. Bone's take: FICTION. There is an ongoing debate as to which quarterback Alabama will sign between Arch Manning and Eli Holstein. The Crimson Tide will also receive an official visit in early June from Dylan Lonergan. Alabama is expected to continue recruiting the position no matter what recruitment decisions come in. Alabama signed two quarterbacks in 2017, Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones. Both were drafted by the NFL in the first round. That’s rare. It’s also rare for a school to sign two top-flight quarterbacks in one class. Holstein and Manning don’t appear to be prospects who are bothered with competition. It may give other schools an advantage, but it won’t stop Alabama’s pursuit until each quarterback signs his letter of intent.

3. Johntay Cook is the top wide receiver in the state of Texas.

