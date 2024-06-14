Rivals national recruiting analyst Marshall Levenson is joined by Jason Suchomel of OrangeBloods.com , Mark Passwaters of AggieYell.com and Ryan Young of TrojanSports.com to tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION.

Young: FACT. With a major caveat. Honestly, I could have answered this either way for a number of reasons — Miller Moss has played one full game, USC is getting its first look at a Big Ten schedule, there are real offensive line questions — but the biggest reason to say fiction here would be USC’s schedule. The Trojans’ have a front-loaded gauntlet that includes LSU (in Las Vegas), reigning national champion Michigan on the road, Wisconsin, a road game at Minnesota and then Penn State. Moss could put up great stats in those games, but if the Trojans are 3-3 (including a home game with Utah State) he is not going to be a Heisman contender regardless of numbers. So why am I saying fact despite that? Well, it would be foolish to outright dismiss any Lincoln Riley QB as a Heisman contender considering he’s coached three winners and a runner-up.

Moss threw for 372 yards and six touchdowns against a solid Louisville defense in his lone career start. He knows Riley’s offense inside and out and has the coach’s trust. And he’s got a dynamic corps of receivers with second-year talents Zachariah Branch, Duce Robinson, Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane all primed to breakout. I believe the numbers will be there for Moss, and while I could certainly see that potential 3-3 (or worse) start out of the gate, I’m also bullish on the defense being much better with a new staff and some key additions and think it’s very possible USC surprises people this year. If the Trojans are 4-2 or better through those first six games, the schedule is a lot more conducive the second half and Moss could at least get himself in the conversation.

If we’re betting whether he’s a Heisman finalist or not, I’d have to bet no. But as the questions stands — will Moss be in the Heisman discussion at some point — I’ll say a tempered yes.

Levenson: FICTION. I actually have confidence in Miller Moss being a legitimate quarterback for Lincoln Riley. I was sold after the bowl game that saw him toss six touchdowns. But as Young mentions, I don't think the Trojans' record will support any potential Heisman talk. While he will likely put up numbers, USC faces a brutal schedule.

Facing LSU and Michigan in the first three weeks could see them start 1-2 and that would likely limit any Heisman talk that could come no matter the numbers he's putting up. That along with Wisconsin and traveling to Minnesota, that will be a feeling USC will have to get comfortable with on the fly. There are enough games on the schedule even after that could thwart any hype for USC or their individual efforts.