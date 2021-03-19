 TrojanSports - Fact or Fiction: USC will be a playoff contender next season
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-19 06:56:49 -0500') }} football Edit

Fact or Fiction: USC will be a playoff contender next season

Mike Farrell • Rivals.com
Rivals National Columnist
@rivalsmike

In today’s Fact or Fiction I look at three big recent topics in college football and decide whether the statement is indeed FACT or if it’s FICTION.



*****

*****

1. USC will be a playoff contender next season.

FARRELL'S TAKE: FICTION

Kedon Slovis
Kedon Slovis (AP Images)

I went to TrojanSports.com and to the Trojan Talk message board to see if the fan base agrees with me and they do. USC has a great QB in Kedon Slovis and a ton of talent on the outside and in the secondary, but the line play will keep it from the playoff and likely the Pac-12 title. I have Oregon winning it again and be the one to push for a spot in the playoff.

*****

2. Iowa will win the Big Ten West this season.

Spencer Petras
Spencer Petras (AP Images)

FARRELL'S TAKE: FICTION

I asked Tom Kakert at HawkeyeReport.com and asked the fans on the Hawkeye Lounge message board and most agree with me — it’s not going to happen. Tom and I are worried about the consistency of Spencer Petras and the losses on the defensive line while fans are also concerned about the OL.

However, this is a team that ended the season with six wins and has an elite runner in Tyler Goodson so I think they will make a run but I have Wisconsin winning the West.

*****

3. Kentucky not making the NCAA tournament is good for the football program.

FARRELL'S TAKE: FACT

Justin Rowland from CatsIllustrated.com and I disagree a bit on this one as Justin feels the battle between hoops and football attention has kind of ended a bit with an investment in the football program and the continued rise of SEC football.

But to me, Kentucky is still considered a basketball school and while missing one tournament won’t change that and likely nothing will, the football team can shine a little brighter after a Gator Bowl win and coming off a big win over the Vols last year.

OK, I might be pushing it as Kentucky had a meh year on the gridiron but the less attention hoops gets the better for football. I’m probably in the minority here, huh?

