TrojanSports - Fact or Fiction: USC will be a playoff contender next season

Fact or Fiction: USC will be a playoff contender next season
In today’s Fact or Fiction I look at three big recent topics in college football and decide whether the statement is indeed FACT or if it’s FICTION.
1. USC will be a playoff contender next season.
FARRELL'S TAKE: FICTION
I went to TrojanSports.com and to the Trojan Talk message board to see if the fan base agrees with me and they do. USC has a great QB in Kedon Slovis and a ton of talent on the outside and in the secondary, but the line play will keep it from the playoff and likely the Pac-12 title. I have Oregon winning it again and be the one to push for a spot in the playoff.
2. Iowa will win the Big Ten West this season.
FARRELL'S TAKE: FICTION
I asked Tom Kakert at HawkeyeReport.com and asked the fans on the Hawkeye Lounge message board and most agree with me — it’s not going to happen. Tom and I are worried about the consistency of Spencer Petras and the losses on the defensive line while fans are also concerned about the OL.
However, this is a team that ended the season with six wins and has an elite runner in Tyler Goodson so I think they will make a run but I have Wisconsin winning the West.
3. Kentucky not making the NCAA tournament is good for the football program.
FARRELL'S TAKE: FACT
Justin Rowland from CatsIllustrated.com and I disagree a bit on this one as Justin feels the battle between hoops and football attention has kind of ended a bit with an investment in the football program and the continued rise of SEC football.
But to me, Kentucky is still considered a basketball school and while missing one tournament won’t change that and likely nothing will, the football team can shine a little brighter after a Gator Bowl win and coming off a big win over the Vols last year.
OK, I might be pushing it as Kentucky had a meh year on the gridiron but the less attention hoops gets the better for football. I’m probably in the minority here, huh?
