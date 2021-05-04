TrojanSports - Fact or Fiction: USC has time to make up ground with Malachi Nelson

Rivals National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney and analysts Josh Helmholdt and Adam Friedman along with Ryan Young of TrojanSports.com tackle three topics in recruiting and determine whether they believe the statements or not.

1. A team can unseat Ohio State as the leader for four-star safety Xavier Nwankpa.

Xavier Nwankpa (Rivals.com)

Gorney’s take: FICTION. Ohio State is way out in front and I’m not sure the Buckeyes can be caught in Xavier Nwankpa’s recruitment. He has a great relationship with the coaching staff, he’s going to have an excellent visit to Columbus in June and even if he still takes his round of official visits, Ohio State is looming so large in his recruitment. Anything can happen but I think the Buckeyes have a great shot at landing him and he could commit after his early June visit. Helmholdt’s take: FACT. After covering football for 18 years, one thing I know is anything can happen on an official visit, and Nwankpa has three official visits already scheduled for the month of June. The first of those official visits will go to Ohio State, but if he emerges from that weekend still uncommitted, the ball game is on. Especially in this era of COVID restrictions and no in-person contact with coaches for 15 months, I expect June visits to make a lot of waves across the recruiting world.

*****

2. After a weekend visit, Virginia has a real shot at landing five-star OL Zach Rice.

Zach Rice

Gorney’s take: FICTION. I’m not sold on this one. I get that Zach Rice is an in-state prospect and that the Virginia coaching staff has done a great job trying to stay involved in his recruitment but North Carolina is definitely high up there and then I can’t think of another player who has turned down Alabama, Notre Dame or Ohio State to play for the Cavaliers. It could definitely happen that Rice picks Virginia in the end but I think others have a much better chance. Friedman’s take: FACT. Virginia has a very shot at Rice. The in-state program has some strong ties to his family and the coaching staff made Rice a priority from day one of his recruitment. Bronco Mendehall and his staff have some stiff competition in teams like Alabama and North Carolina. Notre Dame and Ohio State are very much in the mix as well.

*****

3. USC can still mend its relationship and land 2023 five-star QB Malachi Nelson.

Malachi Nelson (Rivals.com)