Fact or Fiction: Xavier Nwankpa could very well end up at Iowa

1. After visiting Iowa, Xavier Nwankpa could very well end up with the Hawkeyes.

Xavier Nwankpa

Gorney’s take: FICTION. Nwankpa is from Iowa, he has a lot of friends and acquaintances on the team and he loves defensive coordinator/secondary coach Phil Parker. But the high four-star has been so high on Ohio State for so long that while the Hawkeyes have done everything possible to keep him home I just don’t see it happening. Nwankpa looks at the NFL Draft success of Ohio State’s secondary, the chance to win national titles and to play on one of the biggest stages in college football and my bet right now is he ends up with the Buckeyes. Sanderson’s take: FACT. There's a long way to go, but I think the Hawkeyes still have a shot. He has a lot of friends and high school teammates at Iowa and the coaching staff made a smart, timely sales pitch this past weekend with the idea of being a home state hero in the NIL era versus just another four-star elsewhere, which he said gave him a lot to think about. He's planning to take his recruiting into the fall and take some more visits, so there should be plenty of time before he ultimately decides.

*****

2. Kelvin Banks has set his commitment date. Texas is the team to beat.

Kelvin Banks

Gorney’s take: FACT. This is closer than some might think but I’ve been told that Banks is leaning toward staying in-state, which narrows down his choices to Texas and Texas A&M. There is a very real possibility that the Aggies could be the pick and it would make sense for a lot of reasons. But Banks grew up with Texas memorabilia all over his room, he had an excellent visit to Austin and there are some commits who believe he’s leaning toward playing in Austin. It would not be smart to discount Texas A&M, but I see Texas having the lead right now. Spiegelman’s take: FICTION. Texas is one of several likely landing spots, but there's a fairly feasible path for Banks - now the No. 2 offensive tackle in the country - to land at Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, Oregon or even Oklahoma State. He has strong connections at each of those schools and was committed to the Pokes when he first made his mind up a few years ago. Rumblings out of Houston the past few months have focused on Texas and Texas A&M battling it out for the Houston five-star. LSU's hiring of Brad Davis as offensive line coach was big, and the official visits out to Oregon impressed, especially as a childhood favorite program. Don't rule out Oklahoma State, either, as the Pokes and the familiar faces on staff certainly gave Banks plenty to think about. If I was going to choose an in-state team, however, I might lean toward the Aggies.

*****

3. After taking an official to USC over the weekend, the Trojans are a real contender to flip Raleek Brown.

Raleek Brown (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)