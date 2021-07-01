Fact or Fiction: Xavier Nwankpa could very well end up at Iowa
Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney and recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman, along with Blair Sanderson from HawkeyeReport.com and Ryan Young from TrojanSports.com, tackle three topics in recruiting and determine whether or not they believe each statement.
1. After visiting Iowa, Xavier Nwankpa could very well end up with the Hawkeyes.
Gorney’s take: FICTION. Nwankpa is from Iowa, he has a lot of friends and acquaintances on the team and he loves defensive coordinator/secondary coach Phil Parker. But the high four-star has been so high on Ohio State for so long that while the Hawkeyes have done everything possible to keep him home I just don’t see it happening. Nwankpa looks at the NFL Draft success of Ohio State’s secondary, the chance to win national titles and to play on one of the biggest stages in college football and my bet right now is he ends up with the Buckeyes.
Sanderson’s take: FACT. There's a long way to go, but I think the Hawkeyes still have a shot. He has a lot of friends and high school teammates at Iowa and the coaching staff made a smart, timely sales pitch this past weekend with the idea of being a home state hero in the NIL era versus just another four-star elsewhere, which he said gave him a lot to think about. He's planning to take his recruiting into the fall and take some more visits, so there should be plenty of time before he ultimately decides.
2. Kelvin Banks has set his commitment date. Texas is the team to beat.
Gorney’s take: FACT. This is closer than some might think but I’ve been told that Banks is leaning toward staying in-state, which narrows down his choices to Texas and Texas A&M. There is a very real possibility that the Aggies could be the pick and it would make sense for a lot of reasons. But Banks grew up with Texas memorabilia all over his room, he had an excellent visit to Austin and there are some commits who believe he’s leaning toward playing in Austin. It would not be smart to discount Texas A&M, but I see Texas having the lead right now.
Spiegelman’s take: FICTION. Texas is one of several likely landing spots, but there's a fairly feasible path for Banks - now the No. 2 offensive tackle in the country - to land at Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, Oregon or even Oklahoma State. He has strong connections at each of those schools and was committed to the Pokes when he first made his mind up a few years ago. Rumblings out of Houston the past few months have focused on Texas and Texas A&M battling it out for the Houston five-star. LSU's hiring of Brad Davis as offensive line coach was big, and the official visits out to Oregon impressed, especially as a childhood favorite program. Don't rule out Oklahoma State, either, as the Pokes and the familiar faces on staff certainly gave Banks plenty to think about. If I was going to choose an in-state team, however, I might lean toward the Aggies.
3. After taking an official to USC over the weekend, the Trojans are a real contender to flip Raleek Brown.
Gorney’s take: FACT. Brown loves Oklahoma, and if there’s an offense in college football that fits what the No. 1 all-purpose back in the country does, then it would be the one in Norman. That is not the question here. There will be some things off the field to consider. USC is pushing hard for Brown and many of his Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei teammates and the Trojans would be able to use him out of the backfield and in the passing game as well. I have no solid read on which way this one is going to go right now as he could definitely stick with Oklahoma, but it’s not really a surprise that USC is making a serious push.
Young’s take: FACT. Contender? Yes. But there is still a lot of work to do. USC has been building momentum with Brown for a while now. He took an unofficial visit earlier in June and then came back for the official visit last weekend, which went well by all accounts. Any potential flip likely wouldn’t happen anytime soon, though. USC has to prove to Brown that he can achieve the same things — and be spotlighted in the same way — in USC’s offense as he could at Oklahoma. It’s easier for the Sooners to make that case right now, with the Trojans coming off a maligned rushing season. So they’ll need to use the fall to demonstrate significant improvement on the ground and the creativity they keep pitching to all-purpose backs like Brown. If they do, the Trojans will have a real chance to keep Brown at home. There are real benefits and family considerations that will come into play in evaluating the opportunity to stay close to home, but USC has to answer some on-the- field questions first.