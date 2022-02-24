Fact or Fiction: Zachariah Branch could be No. 1 receiver in 2023 class

Gorney’s take: FACT. If this question was posed to me one year ago, I would have said absolutely not. It was not even under consideration. But Branch is now a year older, much more physically developed and just outstanding at the receiver position. At Battle Las Vegas, Branch was so much faster and more dynamic than everybody on the field. There was literally no stopping him. The only way any teams had a prayer was to double team and tackle him to the ground before he could start his route - the video proof is out there.

Some comparisons to Branch being like Tyreek Hill are a stretch, but he’s insanely dynamic, had more than 1,000 receiving yards in his junior season and will be in the conversation as the No. 1 receiver in the class. I love Brandon Inniss, Shelton Sampson and Carnell Tate - the current five-star receivers in this class - but Branch is quickly moving up the charts.

Young’s take: FACT. The first thought I had leaving Battle Las Vegas on Sunday was that it’s hard to imagine there is a better WR prospect in the 2023 class. Branch is Tyreek Hill 2.0 from a skill set standpoint. He could not be covered for two straight days, scoring touchdowns at will with his blazing speed, crisp cuts/route running and elite hands. Not only did he make one-handed catches look routine in warmups, but he made the best catch of the whole tournament on a stretching one-handed snag in the end zone. One opposing team actually resorted to having two defenders try to jam him to the ground before he could get into his route, which drew a flag. Otherwise, Branch was an unsolvable issue to every DB who tried covering him.

After watching his performance over the weekend, it’s not so much that he has a case to be considered as the No. 1 WR prospect — it’s that somebody else is going to have to make an incredible case that they deserve to be ranked ahead of Branch and his limitless upside. Put simply, he’s the most exciting high school wide receiver I’ve seen in person in four years of covering 7-on-7 and the camp circuit out West.