Fall camp storylines, position battles and predictions for USC's offense
Just flash back to a year ago with this USC offense ...
(Out of respect and concern for mental well-being, we won't even ask you to look back at the Trojans' 2021 defense and relive any of that.)
When it came to all wide receivers not named Drake London, the buzz in fall camp last year was about a three-star true freshman (Joseph Manjack) who ultimately wouldn't get many opportunities once the games started, and a former two-star prospect, transfer from Memphis (Tahj Washington) who would have an up-and-down season.
Now, it's about the reigning Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison, who transferred in from Pitt in May. It's about former five-star Mario Williams and how easily he and QB Caleb Williams flaunted their connection in the spring game. It's about such incredible depth that it's not even clear yet what roles top returning receiver Gary Bryant Jr. or notable transfers Brenden Rice and Terrell Bynum will ultimately carve out, let alone the aforementioned Washington, emerging redshirt freshman Kyron Hudson, former top-100 prospect Kyle Ford, five-star freshman Raleek Brown, top-100 freshman CJ Williams and so on ...
The discussion around the quarterback position last year was whether or not Kedon Slovis had worked through his throwing hiccups and could again be what he once was, or if true freshman Jaxson Dart was ready to really push him for the job.
Now, it's about whether Caleb Williams can win the Heisman Trophy in his first year with the Trojans.
The conversation about the offense as a whole last year was whether then-coordinator Graham Harrell could elevate the unit, deliver a reliable rushing attack finally, figure out how to score in the red zone, and way too much talk about whether the Trojans would relent and go under-center in short yardage after mounting and mind-boggling struggles picking up the important yards.
Now, it's about just how many yards and points USC will score with Lincoln Riley, one of the most revered and proven offensive minds in college football.
What a difference a year makes ...
As you'll see as we work through the categories below, there really aren't any major questions for this Trojans offense. Very few true positions battles. Seemingly minimal if any uncertainty whatsoever.
Indeed, a new era of USC football has arrived as the Trojans open fall camp Friday.
Top position battles for fall camp
1. Right side of the line
Virginia transfer and projected starting left tackle Bobby Haskins wasn't active in spring due to a foot injury, so we still haven't gotten a true look at the plans for the offensive line, but we can work out a reasonable scenario nonetheless. While redshirt sophomores Courtland Ford and Jonah Monheim were back at their familiar left/right tackle spots in the spring, it stands to reason that they'll now be competing at right tackle if Haskins indeed stakes claim on the left side as we expect. Or, the nod could simply go to Ford (a more natural tackle), moving Monheim inside to compete with redshirt senior Justin Dedich at right guard. Either way, the most notable preseason position battle is sorting out those two spots on the right side of the line.
