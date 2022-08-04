Fall camp storylines, position battles and predictions for USC's offense

Just flash back to a year ago with this USC offense ...

(Out of respect and concern for mental well-being, we won't even ask you to look back at the Trojans' 2021 defense and relive any of that.)

When it came to all wide receivers not named Drake London, the buzz in fall camp last year was about a three-star true freshman (Joseph Manjack) who ultimately wouldn't get many opportunities once the games started, and a former two-star prospect, transfer from Memphis (Tahj Washington) who would have an up-and-down season.

Now, it's about the reigning Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison, who transferred in from Pitt in May. It's about former five-star Mario Williams and how easily he and QB Caleb Williams flaunted their connection in the spring game. It's about such incredible depth that it's not even clear yet what roles top returning receiver Gary Bryant Jr. or notable transfers Brenden Rice and Terrell Bynum will ultimately carve out, let alone the aforementioned Washington, emerging redshirt freshman Kyron Hudson, former top-100 prospect Kyle Ford, five-star freshman Raleek Brown, top-100 freshman CJ Williams and so on ...

The discussion around the quarterback position last year was whether or not Kedon Slovis had worked through his throwing hiccups and could again be what he once was, or if true freshman Jaxson Dart was ready to really push him for the job.

Now, it's about whether Caleb Williams can win the Heisman Trophy in his first year with the Trojans.

The conversation about the offense as a whole last year was whether then-coordinator Graham Harrell could elevate the unit, deliver a reliable rushing attack finally, figure out how to score in the red zone, and way too much talk about whether the Trojans would relent and go under-center in short yardage after mounting and mind-boggling struggles picking up the important yards.

Now, it's about just how many yards and points USC will score with Lincoln Riley, one of the most revered and proven offensive minds in college football.

What a difference a year makes ...

As you'll see as we work through the categories below, there really aren't any major questions for this Trojans offense. Very few true positions battles. Seemingly minimal if any uncertainty whatsoever.

Indeed, a new era of USC football has arrived as the Trojans open fall camp Friday.