USC adds capable scorer in Utah transfer Ezra Ausar

The latest piece to the puzzle for USC basketball coach Eric Musselman fell into place Friday as Utah transfer Ezra Ausar announced his commitment to USC.

Ausar, a 6-foot-8, 242-pound forward with one year of eligibility left, averaged 12.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per game last season for the Utes while shooting 51.8 percent from the field.

Ausar gives the Trojans a much-needed additional scorer capable of taking over games for stretches. He had six 20-point games, including 26 against BYU on 11-of-15 shooting and 25 against Arizona State on 7-of-10 shooting.

He is the sixth transfer addition this cycle for USC, joining 6-foot-10 forward Jacob Cofie (from Virginia), 6-foot-7 guard/forward Amarion Dickerson (Robert Morris), 6-foot-6 forward Keonte Jones (CSUN), 6-foot-9 forward Jaden Brownell (Samford) and 7-foot-3 center Gabe Dynes (Youngstown State).

That group joins returning guard Terrance Williams II and incoming five-star freshman guard Alijah Arenas and four-star freshman guard Jerry Easter, while USC still awaits clarity on a few other players in point guard Desmond Claude (NBA decision), forward Rashaun Agee (petitioning for extra year because of JUCO time) and forward Saint Thomas (petitioning for extra year because of partial season at Loyola Chicago due to mental health).