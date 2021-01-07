TrojanSports - Farrell 50: Nos. 16-20

It’s that time of year. The college football season is almost over, so it's time for a look at the Farrell 50 — the top 50 players in college football and how they were ranked as recruits. We continue today with Nos. 16-20. Mark Pszonak contributed to this report.

20. DB Derek Stingley, LSU

The skinny: Stingley originally committed to LSU early in his high school career, but then he reopened his recruitment and considered several programs. The Tigers eventually landed his re-commitment over Florida and Texas.

With offenses planning around Stingley throughout the season, he did not see the gaudy statistical results he did in 2019, but he still impressed with 27 tackles, 2.5 tackles for a loss, five pass breakups and one forced fumble. Farrell’s take: The only cornerback in Rivals history to be named the No. 1 player overall in the country, Stingley is living up to that reputation and then some. He has a great future ahead of him. We liked him as a big, physical corner with rare instincts and athleticism, and he will easily be a first-rounder when his turn comes. He’s the best I’ve seen at the position.

*****

19. LB Zaven Collins, Tulsa

The skinny: Collins committed to Tulsa in the days leading up to the start of his senior season. At the time of his commitment his only other offer was from Central Oklahoma.

With the Hurricane, Collins gradually proved himself as one of the elite defensive players in the country. He culminated his Tulsa career this fall with 54 tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss, four sacks, two forced fumbles and four interceptions, two of which were returned for a touchdown. He recently was named the winner of the Nagurski Trophy, given annually to the nation’s top defensive player. Farrell’s take: Collins was a massive athlete who played safety and quarterback in high school and didn’t really have a position at the next level for most programs. But Tulsa took him as a linebacker and now looks very smart for doing so. Collins could end up as a first-round pick this spring, which won't make us look good after ranking him as a two-star prospect.

*****

18. RB Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota

The skinny: Minnesota was not a major player for Ibrahim until PJ Fleck took control of the program. He quickly made Ibrahim a priority, which led to the three-star's commitment.

Averaging over five yards per carry during his Gophers career, Ibrahim rushed for 1,076 yards and 15 touchdowns this fall in only seven games. The 2020 Big Ten Running Back of the Year recently announced he is returning for the 2021 season. Farrell’s take: Ibrahim was a high three-star coming out of high school who did a lot of things well. He could run with surprising power and bounce it outside. Ibrahim was a huge key to the Minnesota offense this last year and carried the Gophers for the most part this season.

*****

17. DL Daviyon Nixon, Iowa

The skinny: Nixon signed with Iowa back in 2017 but didn’t make it to campus until a year later due to some academic hurdles that saw him attend a JUCO for a semester.

Nixon began to showcase his abilities last season, but truly reached a new level this fall with 45 tackles, 13.5 tackles for a loss, 5.5 sacks and one interception, which was returned for a touchdown. He earned several All-American honors after the season. Farrell’s take: Nixon was a low three-star defensive end out of high school and then a high three-star defensive tackle out of JUCO who just continues to get better and better. He was an agile kid out of JUCO but he’s added power and push.

*****

16. WR Kadarius Toney, Florida