Kristian Fulton

The skinny: Fulton took January official visits to LSU, Florida and Arkansas before committing to the Tigers on National Signing Day.

Fulton looks set to become one of the next elite defensive backs to make his way from Baton Rouge to the NFL. With plenty of eyes on him this fall he did not disappoint, totaling 32 tackles, one interception and 13 pass breakups heading into the national championship game against Clemson.

Farrell’s take: Fulton was a Rivals100 prospect for good reason as he was a very athletic defensive back with good length and a frame to fill out. He wasn’t the biggest corner but he played with a physical edge and he was always good in run support. He should be a first round draft pick.

Devonta Smith

The skinny: DeVonta Smith took January official visits to Alabama, Miami, Florida State and LSU before committing to the Tide on National Signing Day. Alabama was considered the heavy leader for quite some time, but both the Seminoles and in-state Tigers made a charge at the end.

As part of a loaded receiving corps, it is easy for someone to get overlooked. That may have been Smith coming into the season, but by the conclusion he was considered one of the elite playmakers in the country. Coming into the season with 50 receptions for 853 yards and nine touchdowns during his first two seasons, Smith finished 2019 with 68 receptions for 1,026 yards and 14 touchdowns. Smith has decided to pass on this year's draft and return to Alabama.

Farrell’s take: We had Smith as a top 50 player in the nation coming out of high school and he’s living up to that. Let’s not forget he caught the game-winning touchdown to win a national title as well and he’s doing well with the best group of wide receivers in college football and in the many years I’ve covered the sport. Smith was always a smooth route runner with breakaway speed and teams learned he’s a hard one to check.

Tee Higgins

The skinny: Higgins initially committed to Tennessee, but then de-committed after taking an unofficial visit to Clemson after his junior season. The Tigers quickly made him a priority, which led to his commitment in July.

Higgins established himself as one of quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s favorite targets in 2018, especially in the red zone, and solidified that this season with 56 receptions for 1,115 yards and 13 touchdowns heading into the national title game.

Farrell’s take: Higgins was a five-star freak coming out of high school, a tall and big receiver who had great body control and reminded me of AJ Green. He’s took the next step this season despite some early offensive struggles at Clemson and the NFL will fall in love with him. He has a chance to be an NFL superstar and his ability to adjust to the ball as a big receiver is rare.

Antoine Winfield Jr.

The skinny: Already very familiar with the area since his father, Antoine Winfield, played for the Minnesota Vikings, Winfield Jr. took a four-day unofficial visit during the summer to Minneapolis and then sealed the deal with an official visit in December. He committed to the Gophers over offers from Purdue, Missouri, Northwestern, Houston, SMU and Colorado State.

During Minnesota’s biggest season in decades, Winfield consistently proved himself as a team leader while finishing with 83 tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss, three sacks, seven interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown and two forced fumbles. Farrell’s take: Winfield Jr. is the son of a college great and top NFL player and the bloodlines alone should have made us think he was a three-star, right? But no, we had him as a high two-star and Minnesota has turned him into a college football star. This is a big miss and Winfield has proven us very wrong.

Michael Pittman