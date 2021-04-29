TrojanSports - Farrell's NFL Mock Draft: Four QBs go in top 10

The NFL Draft starts this Thursday and Jacksonville is on the clock. Here is Mike Farrell’s final mock draft before the first round starts.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson: This one is a done-deal and a no-brainer as Lawrence is arguably the best franchise-level quarterback to come out since a guy named John Elway.

2. NY Jets

QB Zach Wilson, BYU: The Jets want a playmaker who can work magic and are banking on Wilson to be the next Patrick Mahomes.

3. San Francisco 49ers

QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State: They traded up to No. 3 for Mac Jones it appears but they fell in love with Lance and his big arm talent.

4. Atlanta Falcons

TE Kyle Pitts, Florida: This is where it gets tricky as the Falcons could trade back but if they don’t they take the best player available and to them that is Pitts.

5. Cincinnati Bengals

OT Penei Sewell, Oregon: They will be tempted to take a receiver as a weapon for Joe Burrow but they need to protect him more.

6. Miami Dolphins

WR Ja’Marr Chase, LSU: The Dolphins are the geniuses of the draft as they traded out and back to land the player they wanted.

7. Detroit Lions

LB Micah Parsons, Penn State: The Lions need defensive help and Parsons can play all over the field for them.

8. Carolina Panthers

CB Patrick Surtain, Alabama: This is where things get even more interesting as the Panthers pass on a quarterback to take the corner they covet.

9. Denver Broncos

QB Justin Fields, Ohio State: Denver is thrilled to see Fields slip to them and jump all over him despite needs on defense.

10. Dallas Cowboys

CB Jaycee Horn, South Carolina: The Cowboys wanted either Surtain or Horn and are happy to land the second of the top-10 SEC corners.

11. NY Giants

DE Kwity Paye, Michigan: Even with big-time wide receivers available they take the edge rusher they need.

12. Philadelphia Eagles

WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama: This is exactly who the Eagles wanted and were hoping he’d slid to them after they traded down.

13. LA Chargers

OT Rashawn Slater, Northwestern: Protecting Justin Herbert is the most important thing for the Chargers and Slater is OL2 to most.

14. Minnesota Vikings

DE Jaelan Phillips, Miami: The Vikings need help on both lines and Phillips is too good to pass up.

15. New England Patriots

QB Mac Jones, Alabama: Bill Belichick lands the quarterback he didn’t think he had a shot on and will build around him.

16. Arizona Cardinals

WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama: Waddle slipping this far is too much for the Cardinals to pass on.

17. Las Vegas Raiders

DE Greg Rousseau, Miami: Vegas needs an edge rusher and Rousseau used to be DE1 in this class and is a great value here.

18. Miami Dolphins

OG Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC: Pair him with fellow USC lineman Austin Jackson from last year and protect Tua Tagovailoa.

19. Washington Football Team

S Trevon Moehrig, TCU: A quarterback didn’t slip to them but Moerhig is a top-10 talent in this draft and best player available.



20. Chicago Bears

Christian Darrisaw (Getty Images)

OT Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech: The offensive line is a need, as are many positions, for the Bears and Darrisaw is a great value here.

21. Indianapolis Colts

LB Azeez Ojulari, Georgia: The Colts need to rush the passer and Ojulari can certainly help off the edge.

22. Tennessee Titans

CB Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech: With the edge rushers they want gone, they go for a former top-10 projected pick in Farley.

23. NY Jets

OT Dillon Radunz, North Dakota State: Wilson will need help being protected and Radunz can play right tackle to Mekhi Becton’s left.

24. Pittsburgh Steelers

RB Najee Harris, Alabama: The Steelers have offensive line needs but Harris is a Le'Veon Bell-type they can’t pass up.

25. Jacksonville Jaguars

DT Christian Barmore, Alabama: After Lawrence there are needs everywhere so the Jaguars grab the most athletic interior lineman they can get.

26. Cleveland Browns

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame: Linebacker isn’t as pressing a need as cornerback but Owusu-Koramoah wasn’t supposed to be here at this point.

27. Baltimore Ravens

WR Rashod Bateman, Minnesota: The Ravens need weapons for Lamar Jackson and Bateman is WR4 to everyone in this draft.

28. New Orleans Saints

LB Zaven Collins, Tulsa: The Saints would love to have a big thumper like Collins anchor their front seven.

29. Green Bay Packers

OL Landon Dickerson, Alabama: A center usually goes in round one and Dickerson is an immediate fit for the Packers.

30. Buffalo Bills

Sam Cosmi (Getty Images)

OT Sam Cosmi, Texas: The Bills need offensive line help and Cosmi can play tackle or guard.

31. Baltimore Ravens

DE Jayson Oweh, Penn State: Why not take a flyer on the freak of the draft with this added pick?

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers