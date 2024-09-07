"This kid, we have been working on one-handed catches since he was in middle school, since he was probably in sixth grade, seventh grade. Whether it's cross-body's, standing 10 feet apart, 15 feet apart, over the shoulders, everything. Any drill that we could come up with that would maximize his potential and strengthen his hands. It was one of those things where the emotion came from all the work that we've done and all the time [and] his patience of having to sit and kind of wait his turn, to watch something like that was very emotional. Like, it's your time," he says.

"... So my emotions came from knowing everything he's done, the work he's done and to watch it, there's nothing you can do but be overfilled with joy."

For his part, Kyron Hudson kept those emotions to himself, both in talking with reporters after the game and then again Tuesday after practice.

He doesn't give away much and seems as eager to point the spotlight anywhere but on himself -- even after the best game of his collegiate career, as he led the Trojans with 5 catches for 83 yards in a long-awaited breakout performance as a redshirt junior.

"I'm just enjoying this moment with my team," he said immediately after the game, when asked if he'd seen the replays and social media response yet. "When I'm able to see it, I'll see it."

Hudson's father knows him best, though, and says his son's stoicism and seeming uninterest in basking in his moment publicly actually says it all.

"I think his responses are him having an understanding, 'I've worked my ass off to get to where I'm at when a lot of people doubted me. A lot of coaches recruited me as a tight end or a H-back or even a defensive player, an outside linebacker or a strong safety,'" Chance Hudson says. "He has always wanted to do one thing, and he doesn't care. He's just going to continue to work on what he needs to get better."