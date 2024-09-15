Advertisement
in other news
DL Viliami Moala becomes USC's sixth 2026 commitment
The Trojans now have the No. 3-ranked class in 2026 after the addition of the four-star DT from Utah on Tuesday.
• Matt Moreno
The 10 best soundbites after USC's win over Utah State
The best soundbites from USC coach Lincoln Riley and players after the win Saturday night.
• Jeff McCulloch and Ryan Young
WATCH: Postgame interviews with USC players after win over Utah State
Interviews with USC players after the win over Utah State.
• Ryan Young
Everything Lincoln Riley said after USC's shutout win over Utah State
Full postgame video and transcript of Lincoln Riley's comments after USC's win over Utah State.
• Ryan Young
Rivals250 LB Ty Jackson commits to USC on visit
The Florida-based recruit is the 14th commit rated as a four-star or higher for the Trojans in the 2025 class.
• Matt Moreno
in other news
DL Viliami Moala becomes USC's sixth 2026 commitment
The Trojans now have the No. 3-ranked class in 2026 after the addition of the four-star DT from Utah on Tuesday.
• Matt Moreno
The 10 best soundbites after USC's win over Utah State
The best soundbites from USC coach Lincoln Riley and players after the win Saturday night.
• Jeff McCulloch and Ryan Young
WATCH: Postgame interviews with USC players after win over Utah State
Interviews with USC players after the win over Utah State.
• Ryan Young
Film Analysis: Breaking down what we learned about USC's OL in Week 2
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Advertisement
Advertisement