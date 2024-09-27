The PFF grades can be hit and miss and shouldn't be taken as definitive word on anything, but ... when three of a team's primary offensive linemen register a 0.00 pass-blocking grade (on a 0-100 scale!) that's pretty telling.

That was the case for USC last weekend at Michigan, as the Trojans were forced to make major changes along the line mid-stream with redshirt freshman Tobias Raymond seeing his first significant action at right tackle, sliding Mason Murphy to left tackle in place of Elijah Paige, while redshirt freshman Amos Talalele worked in at right guard for Alani Noa.

Ultimately, none of USC's linemen outside of perhaps left guard Emmanuel Pregnon performed especially well against Michigan's tough defensive front, combining to give up 21 pressures and have quarterback Miller Moss under duress most of the day.

Despite the ugly numbers -- and the eye test! -- coach Lincoln Riley was outspoken in his confidence in the unit this week.

"We all have to be better there. I have to put them in better position. We certainly have to play better there. There’s plenty of opportunities in that game where we’re blocking just fine, and we miss several opportunities that way too. The reality is we all have to be a little bit better. There’s not any group that needs to be massively better -- the O-line included," Riley said. "We all gotta take steps, coaching, the players around them, to get it going, to play at the level we want to. And frankly, within the first couple of games this year, there’s been a ton of positive signs. We’ve got to get back on track that way, and I’m confident we will."

Riley suggested that as things started to break down up front, the problems compounded as the line started playing less as a cohesive unit and more as individuals.

"Sometimes when you get in a game and you don't have success or you get beat or you lose a rep, sometimes you can go away from some of the things that you know you need to do anyways. Within a moment there could be a sort of panic that can happen. And listen, a lot of young players go through that. I mean, quarterbacks go through it, young everybody goes through it," Riley said. "You get in those moments and you get tested in a little bit of a different way, so I think it will be a great lesson for a lot of our players on the roster, including some of our offensive linemen that when things get tough or when things don't go your way, that's when you've got to stick with it even more and your trust has got to be there.

"Sometimes being in those situations like that and having to feel like those emotions and those competitive juices firing and you're wanting to get it done, you've got to go back to your basics, you've got to go back to your fundamentals and you've got to be incredibly trusting in that moment. It's not easy to do Even for older players, that's not easy, and a lot of times these guys want to get it done so much that they sometimes can lose sight of that, especially in the heat of a competitive environment. So I think we'll learn from it, be better for it, and very excited to watch our group play this week."

The question remains, what group will he be watching?

Paige, the young left tackle, had an especially rough game, giving up 4 pressures (including a sack) and drawing a penalty while logging just 31 snaps before being subbed out. Riley has said Paige was battling cramps and that prevented them from putting him back in the game later.

Murphy, in taking over at left tackle, didn't have a great game either, allowing a team-high 6 pressures while drawing a penalty. And Raymond wasn't exactly a clear upgrade from either while giving up 3 pressures and drawing a penalty. Those three were the ones with the glaring 0.00 pass-blocking grades from PFF.

Riley didn't offer any specifics to his plan for the unit this week, though it sounds most likely that the usual starting five will be back in position.

“I think we have a few guys that are pretty entrenched right now. But certainly, kind of like we did during the game some too, if a lineup is not playing the way that we need to, and if there’s an adjustment, tweak that we can make, we’re certainly not gonna ignore that as well," Riley said. "So, with the number of guys that we have practicing right now, I mean, all of these guys are getting a bunch of reps, and we’re going to do our best to find the best combination that gives us the best chance to win and move the ball, score points against Wisconsin.

"I think they’ve responded just to a very spirited week of practice up front, those guys have practiced well. And again, we have the added benefit of being able to practice against a pretty good defensive line. So they’re getting tested. But, these guys are going to respond. You’ll see. They’re gonna respond.”

With that, let's take a deeper look at what the film from the Michigan game revealed about the USC offensive line ...