MISSION VIEJO, Calif. -- As 2021 4-star cornerback Jaylin Davies prepares to step fully into the spotlight this fall as Mater Dei High School's top cornerback, he gave everyone a sneak peak of his potential in that role during the prestigious South County Passing Tournament on Saturday.

Davies delivered some big plays during the early pool play round on the way to helping Mater Dei into the semifinals.

With top 2020 cornerbacks Elias Ricks (now at IMG Academy in Florida) and Darion Green-Warren (at Narbonne HS) leaving Mater Dei this spring so that they can facilitate early graduation elsewhere, Davies will need to be a defensive key for the Monarchs.

"I'm super excited to get to showcase all my skills and all the techniques I learned and stuff like that. I'm definitely trying to have more picks than last year. Last year I dropped a lot so I'm definitely trying to capitalize on those," Davies said.

Indeed, he showed sure hands on Saturday, making several momentum-swinging plays in the defensive backfield.

Here's a video package from his performance in that 7-on-7 tournament:

