FRISCO, Texas -- Over the last two weeks, 4-star Narbonne HS cornerback Darion Green-Warren matched up with most of the top receivers in the 2020 class while showcasing himself on the national camp circuit at both the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge in Atlanta and The Opening Finals in Frisco.

With Green-Warren positioned high on USC's recruiting board, TrojanSports.com took a close look at the local standout at both camps.

"I feel like I held my own. I feel like I dominated the first day [Monday] in one-on-ones, I feel like I'm doing good in 7-on-7. It's just a great experience to get out here and go against the top players in the country," he said on the second day of The Opening Finals earlier this week. "I get to hold my own against them to prove that I'm one of the best. I like that a lot."



WATCH: Eight minutes of isolation highlights from Green-Warren's performances at both camps: