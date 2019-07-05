Film room: 4-star USC CB target Darion Green-Warren isolation highlights
FRISCO, Texas -- Over the last two weeks, 4-star Narbonne HS cornerback Darion Green-Warren matched up with most of the top receivers in the 2020 class while showcasing himself on the national camp circuit at both the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge in Atlanta and The Opening Finals in Frisco.
With Green-Warren positioned high on USC's recruiting board, TrojanSports.com took a close look at the local standout at both camps.
"I feel like I held my own. I feel like I dominated the first day [Monday] in one-on-ones, I feel like I'm doing good in 7-on-7. It's just a great experience to get out here and go against the top players in the country," he said on the second day of The Opening Finals earlier this week. "I get to hold my own against them to prove that I'm one of the best. I like that a lot."
WATCH: Eight minutes of isolation highlights from Green-Warren's performances at both camps:
NOT SUBSCRIBED? SIGN UP TO READ MORE ABOUT GREEN-WARREN, HIS RECRUITMENT AND WHAT HE FEELS SETS HIM APART:
***TrojanSports.com is running its best deal of the year. Sign up for a FREE TRIAL THROUGH THE END OF AUGUST with access to all of our premium content, including the most up-to-date breaking news, thorough daily recruiting coverage, exclusive features and podcasts along with our popular message board.
***CLICK HERE to take advantage of this special deal (use promo code USC2019), and to sweeten the offer, those who continue beyond the free trial will receive an extra month on a monthly subscription or an EXTRA SIX MONTHS for an annual subscription.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news