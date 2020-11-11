Resident TrojanSports.com analyst Max Browne, the former USC quarterback, will be taking subscribers inside the film room and breaking out the whiteboard each week this season to break down a key play in the Trojans game.

For Week 1, the choice was obvious -- Kedon Slovis' game-winning 21-yard touchdown pass to Drake London late in the fourth quarter of USC's 28-27 victory over Arizona State.

Browne walks viewers through the film and also shows how the same play call -- which offensive coordinator Graham Harrell acknowledged is one of their most-used plays -- didn't work a couple times earlier in the game but why it did on that crucial fourth-and-9 touchdown.

Also, you can listen to Browne discuss that play on the Trojan Talk podcast.