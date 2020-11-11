FILM ROOM: Analyst Max Browne's video breakdown of USC's game-winning TD
Resident TrojanSports.com analyst Max Browne, the former USC quarterback, will be taking subscribers inside the film room and breaking out the whiteboard each week this season to break down a key play in the Trojans game.
For Week 1, the choice was obvious -- Kedon Slovis' game-winning 21-yard touchdown pass to Drake London late in the fourth quarter of USC's 28-27 victory over Arizona State.
Browne walks viewers through the film and also shows how the same play call -- which offensive coordinator Graham Harrell acknowledged is one of their most-used plays -- didn't work a couple times earlier in the game but why it did on that crucial fourth-and-9 touchdown.
Also, you can listen to Browne discuss that play on the Trojan Talk podcast.
