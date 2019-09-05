Pass Attempt 2

Result: 2-yard completion to Tyler Vaughns, Vaughns fumbles

The Trojans are lined up in the shotgun with the receivers in trips to the right. It’s a levels concept -- two of the receivers on the trips side run in-routes at different depths, as does the lone receiver on the left. After the snap, Slovis immediately checks that receiver (Pittman) and after seeing that he’s covered quickly snaps his head to the trips side. After making the turn, Slovis sees Tyler Vaughns with a glimmer of space on a hitch route and fires a bullet into Vaughns’ hands. In his rush to get rid of the ball, Slovis misses Vavae Malepeai leaking out of the backfield on the same side with no defender in range.

Vaughns meets the two defenders draping him right after the catch, and the ball is torn from his hands for a turnover. Slovis did a good job making the first read correctly and switching to the trips side, throwing a very accurate ball to Vaughns. However, the throw was ill advised -- there was no way Vaughns could have gained more than 3 yards, and the hits he was exposed to aren’t worth that depth. A cleaner decision would have been to pop the ball into the hands of the waiting Malepeai and to let him make the most of the grass ahead.

Grade: C

