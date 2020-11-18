TrojanSports - Film Room: Max Browne goes in-depth breaking down USC's game-winning drive

Every week this USC football season, former Trojans quarterback and our resident TrojanSports.com analyst Max Browne is taking subscribers inside the film room and breaking out the whiteboard to dissect a key moment in the last game.

This week, Browne breaks down the entire game-winning touchdown drive in USC's 34-30 win at Arizona on Saturday, explaining the route concepts behind each play and the under-the-radar factors that helped set up the key completions.

He gives a fellow quarterback's perspective on what Kedon Slovis was seeing pre-snap and during the plays as he led the Trojans 75 yards in just 1 minute, 10 seconds for the go-ahead score.