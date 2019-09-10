Narbonne High School wide receiver Joshua Jackson is one of only three 4-star prospects committed to USC in this 2020 class so far and the only WR in the bunch.

So he's an important priority for the Trojans as they look to keep him in the fold and get him signed in December. Other schools are pursuing Jackson still, but he's attended USC's first two games and seeing Graham Harrell's offense perform like it has is certainly reaffirming for the talented wideout.

"I think the offense has been amazing so far. The fast-paced offense, they were killing it out there so I'm definitely looking forward to being part of that," Jackson said Friday night after Narbonne's win at St. Paul.

He would be back in the Coliseum the next night to watch the Trojans trounce Stanford, 45-20, and he followed up with this comment: "I thought it was awesome and I enjoyed watching 'SC ball!"

(**Watch Jackson's highlights from last week plus a full video interview below**)

Jackson, who is right on the fringe of the Rivals150, committed to the Trojans back in March, but that hasn't stopped other schools from continuing to push for him.

He said Arizona State, Washington, Tennessee and Oregon are among the aggressive suitors still. He has no plans as of now to visit anywhere else this fall, but he hasn't totally closed the door to considering his options.

