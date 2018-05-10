FILM STUDY: Scouting USC linebacker commit Stanley Taufoou
And another one.USC's 2019 class continues to take shape with the addition of Simi Valley (Ca.) Grace Brethren hybrid linebacker Stanley Taufoou, who will arrive at 'SC on the heels of a plethora o...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news