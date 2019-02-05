When it comes to National Signing Day, perhaps no team in the country has been better at signing elite prospects over the past two decades than USC. If that’s surprising to hear, check the receipts. It’s become so routine and expected for the Trojans to finish strong that Clay Helton has quietly (but effectively) assumed the baton from Steve Sarkisian via Lane Kiffin via Pete Carroll.

A year ago, the Trojans landed five players the week of signing day -- two five-stars and three four-stars. In 2017, all six of USC’s late additions were four-stars. In 2016, USC closed with a five-star and three four-stars. That was despite a subdued buzz over an 8-6 season, losses in three of the final four games, and Helton’s polarizing promotion.

This year, to put it gently, will be different. The Trojans are in contention for only a few top-rated recruits and likely won’t fill their remaining slots. Grad transfers on both sides of the ball will be welcome.

On the eve of NSD, after signing 19 players in the early signing period, here’s a final look at what USC still needs to add to its roster and which 2019 targets might fill those spots: