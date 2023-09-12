That doesn't mean there weren't critiques to be made -- we have a few -- but from Caleb Williams' continued brilliance to Bear Alexander's wrecking ball ways to the overall production across the front seven, there was a lot to like from the No. 5-ranked Trojans.

In previous weeks, I’d alluded to the small things Caleb Williams could stand to tweak despite the brilliance of his overall performances. There were no such caveats to be added when describing the reigning Heisman winner’s performance against Stanford, as he turned in as close to a flawless half of football as you’re ever likely to see on a college football field.

Williams was a machine against the Cardinal, leading the Trojans to six touchdowns on seven drives before bowing out of the contest at halftime. In fact, it’s entirely likely that Williams would have made it seven for seven had Mario Williams not given up an easy first down in favor of a cutback late in the first quarter. The Trojans’ quarterback was cooking with patient ease, calmly picking apart the Stanford defense at all three levels within the structure of the offense and performing effortless wonders outside of it to create plays whenever he needed to. Williams showed off the whole array of tricks in his bag over two quarters -- nasty sidearm throws, remarkable escapes from the pocket, deadeye passes thrown on the move, monstrous deep shots, you name it.

When Williams’ decision-making is as unimpeachable as it was in this game, the strength of his gifts make him the most unstoppable force in college football. The sense of despair opposing defenses must feel as he rolls over them time after time is palpable, and never more than on the possession immediately following Stanford’s first scratch on the scoreboard with a second quarter field goal. Williams responded immediately, taking the first snap of the ensuing drive and putting the football on the launch trajectory of an ICBM to a streaking Brenden Rice for a 75-yard touchdown. Williams' pure downfield arm strength has never really been considered to be of the highest tier, but this throw forced a reevaluation as he launched that thing nearly 70 yards through the air. Just like that, Stanford’s lone score of the game was washed out of memory, swept away by the endless tidal wave that is Williams at the head of this offense.

He went 19-of-21 passing, getting pretty much whatever he wanted, whenever he wanted it en route to 281 yards and 3 touchdowns through the air. He turned in a dazzling 21-yard score on the ground as well, shaking tacklers as he angled toward the near pylon and running straight through a defender without the slightest hesitation to put the capper on that touchdown. Right now, Williams once again stands out as the early leader for the Heisman Trophy despite having played just 8 (!) of 12 possible quarters, boasting a statistical output comparable to that of anyone in the country.

That No. 13 is the best player in college football is no secret, but to be reminded of the kind of generational force he is when he’s at his best is another thing. When Williams is locked in the way he was on Saturday, the opposition’s only hope for victory is a total collapse by the Trojans defense. Given how much better things look on that side of the ball so far this year, it’s not at all wrong to start seriously thinking about whether Williams has a real shot of taking the Trojans to, and through, their first College Football Playoff.