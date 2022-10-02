First-and-10: The 10 most significant takeaways from USC's win over ASU
USC fans were treated to a full showcase of quarterback Caleb Williams' abilities Saturday night in the Coliseum, as he threw touchdowns off balance, turned a near safety into a jump pass completion for a first down, danced his way out of sacks and for positive gains and, most importantly, returned to form accuracy-wise.
William was 27-of-37 passing for 348 yards, 3 touchdowns and 1 interception while also rushing for 44 yards and a score in the No. 6 Trojans' 42-25 win over Arizona State.
He was the story of the game but far from the only standout.
As we do each week in the First-and-10, here were the 10 most significant takeaways, praises, criticisms and conclusions from the Trojans' performance.
1. Celebrating Caleb Williams
Whatever consternation was created over Caleb Williams' play last week was answered by the quarterback’s performance against Arizona State. Williams didn’t just remedy the issues that plagued his game against the Beavers, he delivered a stellar game at the level of any of the best quarterbacks in the country.
The coaching staff clearly spent the week working to address the poor decision-making and shaky accuracy that hampered the USC passing offense against Oregon State, and the result was a much more composed and clean performance from the quarterback. The intensive and often time-consuming pre-snap checks that the Trojans had relied upon in earlier weeks seemed to be significantly cut down, helping the team avoid delay of game penalties and allowing Williams to operate with greater comfort. He himself was much more decisive in this game, getting the ball out on time to hit his underneath receivers and checkdowns when necessary rather than hanging onto the football for too long.
His trademark accuracy was back as well, as Williams put the ball right on the money time after time, putting the ball in the most catchable spots for his receivers and creating good run-after-catch opportunities for them. Williams hit some absolutely silly throws in this game, demonstrations of his top-tier arm talent that only a handful of quarterbacks at any level could hope to match. Most impressive was his first quarter touchdown pass to Mario Williams, which saw the quarterback rolling backwards and to his right from the 7-yard line before flinging the ball back across his body and past the congestion into the waiting arms of his receiver near the back of the end zone.
That’s usually a highly inadvisable throw because most quarterbacks simply can’t be trusted to pull it off, but Williams pulled it off with ease. He threw another similar pass to Malcolm Epps in the back of the end zone, perfectly placed for the tall tight end to high-point it over the underneath defender.
The quarterback did a really nice job of spreading the ball around in this game, getting more of his receivers involved than he’d done in previous weeks. And as always, Williams showcased his signature ability to elude, which he does better than any other quarterback in college football in my estimation. His awareness of how to manipulate space and his uncanny feel for timing his moves allows him to escape hits that would be inescapable for others.
Williams escaped a number of sacks in that manner, spinning and shimmying away from near-certain tackles to create gains for USC. He was a menace on both scrambles and designed runs, racking up 44 yards and 1 touchdown. As a whole, this felt like his best performance of the year so far, as he executed at a high level in every aspect of the game. This version of Caleb Williams is perhaps the best quarterback in the country -- a potential Heisman winner and a possible No. 1 overall NFL draft pick. That’s not to say he was perfect- Williams missed some throws he should have hit and of course, threw his first interception of the season on what should have been a touchdown drive in the red zone. However, the totality of his performance was stellar, and a welcome sign for the USC offense going forward.
2. Addison all over the place
After a game where he only caught 3 passes on just a handful of targets last week, Jordan Addison saw plenty of the football against the Sun Devils as he commanded double-digit targets and finished with 8 catches for 105 yards. Once more, Addison made plays at all levels of the field, creating sizable gains turning screens up field and winning at the intermediate levels and down the sideline. He had his first real drop of the season early in the game, letting a well-thrown out route deflect off his fingertips, but was near flawless from that point onward.
Addison’s route running was fantastic as always, helping him create separation with ease. He’s a nightmare for defenses to guard on crossing routes and out routes, as his footwork makes it difficult for DBs to establish the necessary position on him. He made a few spectacular grabs along the sideline through this game, demonstrating his reliable hands and high-level awareness to snag the ball and get his feet inbounds. On a fourth quarter snap, Addison easily beat his man blazing down the sideline on a go-route for what should have been an easy touchdown had Williams not underthrown the ball. Addison once again looked like the WR1 he is, with a healthy sprinkling of targets throughout the game that helped the Trojan offense stay on schedule.
This game was a blueprint the optimal usage for Addison, and I’d expect similar game strategies in the coming weeks to keep him involved.
3. A wealth of wide receivers
This was easily the best ball-distribution game for the USC offense as Caleb Williams managed to help four of his receivers top 45 yards with three different pass-catchers scoring touchdowns. Addison obviously had a great performance, but other receivers had productive outings through the night, headlined by Brenden Rice, Mario Williams and Kyron Hudson.
Rice had what was easily his best performance as a Trojan so far with 3 receptions for 72 yards, finally showing an ability to win at the catch point and looking explosive after the catch. Mario Williams was second on the team in both receptions and yards, with 5 for 50 and a touchdown. He continues to show a knack for creating after the catch as well as real skills as a route runner, both exemplified on a long catch and run off a deep dig route for 27 yards. The receiver also had a long touchdown pass nullified by a holding penalty on the offensive line. Last but not least, Kyron Hudson also had his best performance as a Trojan, catching 3 balls for 46 yards and a touchdown. Hudson made a stellar grab on a deep back-shoulder fade from Williams, locating the football in the air and contorting his body to spin around and secure it while boxing out the corner with his sizable frame. I wouldn’t be surprised at all to see him feature more heavily in the offense in future weeks.
