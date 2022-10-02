USC fans were treated to a full showcase of quarterback Caleb Williams' abilities Saturday night in the Coliseum, as he threw touchdowns off balance, turned a near safety into a jump pass completion for a first down, danced his way out of sacks and for positive gains and, most importantly, returned to form accuracy-wise. William was 27-of-37 passing for 348 yards, 3 touchdowns and 1 interception while also rushing for 44 yards and a score in the No. 6 Trojans' 42-25 win over Arizona State. He was the story of the game but far from the only standout. As we do each week in the First-and-10, here were the 10 most significant takeaways, praises, criticisms and conclusions from the Trojans' performance.

1. Celebrating Caleb Williams

Whatever consternation was created over Caleb Williams' play last week was answered by the quarterback’s performance against Arizona State. Williams didn’t just remedy the issues that plagued his game against the Beavers, he delivered a stellar game at the level of any of the best quarterbacks in the country. The coaching staff clearly spent the week working to address the poor decision-making and shaky accuracy that hampered the USC passing offense against Oregon State, and the result was a much more composed and clean performance from the quarterback. The intensive and often time-consuming pre-snap checks that the Trojans had relied upon in earlier weeks seemed to be significantly cut down, helping the team avoid delay of game penalties and allowing Williams to operate with greater comfort. He himself was much more decisive in this game, getting the ball out on time to hit his underneath receivers and checkdowns when necessary rather than hanging onto the football for too long. His trademark accuracy was back as well, as Williams put the ball right on the money time after time, putting the ball in the most catchable spots for his receivers and creating good run-after-catch opportunities for them. Williams hit some absolutely silly throws in this game, demonstrations of his top-tier arm talent that only a handful of quarterbacks at any level could hope to match. Most impressive was his first quarter touchdown pass to Mario Williams, which saw the quarterback rolling backwards and to his right from the 7-yard line before flinging the ball back across his body and past the congestion into the waiting arms of his receiver near the back of the end zone.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZGEiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4xMyArIDQgPSBFTkRaT05FPGJyPjxicj7wn5O6OiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2VzcG4/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QEVTUE48L2E+PGJyPvCfk7E6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9YZjR5 dzVoelYxIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vWGY0eXc1aHpWMTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3JDZ3dRMGNpUW4iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9yQ2d3 UTBjaVFuPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFVTQyBGb290YmFsbCDinIzvuI8gKEB1 c2NmYikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS91c2NmYi9zdGF0 dXMvMTU3NjQxMDI1Nzk4Njc1MjUxMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5P Y3RvYmVyIDIsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

That’s usually a highly inadvisable throw because most quarterbacks simply can’t be trusted to pull it off, but Williams pulled it off with ease. He threw another similar pass to Malcolm Epps in the back of the end zone, perfectly placed for the tall tight end to high-point it over the underneath defender.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NYWtlIOKAmGVtIHByZXNzIHJld2luZCDij648YnI+PGJyPvCfk7o6 IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vZXNwbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARVNQTjwvYT48YnI+8J+TsTogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL1hmNHl3NWh6VjEiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9YZjR5dzVoelYxPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vdHZteWNLbm96NSI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3R2bXljS25vejU8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVVNDIEZvb3RiYWxs IOKcjO+4jyAoQHVzY2ZiKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3VzY2ZiL3N0YXR1cy8xNTc2NDE5ODI3NTc2NTEyNTEyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMiwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

The quarterback did a really nice job of spreading the ball around in this game, getting more of his receivers involved than he’d done in previous weeks. And as always, Williams showcased his signature ability to elude, which he does better than any other quarterback in college football in my estimation. His awareness of how to manipulate space and his uncanny feel for timing his moves allows him to escape hits that would be inescapable for others. Williams escaped a number of sacks in that manner, spinning and shimmying away from near-certain tackles to create gains for USC. He was a menace on both scrambles and designed runs, racking up 44 yards and 1 touchdown. As a whole, this felt like his best performance of the year so far, as he executed at a high level in every aspect of the game. This version of Caleb Williams is perhaps the best quarterback in the country -- a potential Heisman winner and a possible No. 1 overall NFL draft pick. That’s not to say he was perfect- Williams missed some throws he should have hit and of course, threw his first interception of the season on what should have been a touchdown drive in the red zone. However, the totality of his performance was stellar, and a welcome sign for the USC offense going forward.

2. Addison all over the place

After a game where he only caught 3 passes on just a handful of targets last week, Jordan Addison saw plenty of the football against the Sun Devils as he commanded double-digit targets and finished with 8 catches for 105 yards. Once more, Addison made plays at all levels of the field, creating sizable gains turning screens up field and winning at the intermediate levels and down the sideline. He had his first real drop of the season early in the game, letting a well-thrown out route deflect off his fingertips, but was near flawless from that point onward. Addison’s route running was fantastic as always, helping him create separation with ease. He’s a nightmare for defenses to guard on crossing routes and out routes, as his footwork makes it difficult for DBs to establish the necessary position on him. He made a few spectacular grabs along the sideline through this game, demonstrating his reliable hands and high-level awareness to snag the ball and get his feet inbounds. On a fourth quarter snap, Addison easily beat his man blazing down the sideline on a go-route for what should have been an easy touchdown had Williams not underthrown the ball. Addison once again looked like the WR1 he is, with a healthy sprinkling of targets throughout the game that helped the Trojan offense stay on schedule. This game was a blueprint the optimal usage for Addison, and I’d expect similar game strategies in the coming weeks to keep him involved.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Kb3JkYW4gQWRkaXNvbiBpcyBzbyBnb29kICA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vNFMxQ1NsbnVjMSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzRTMUNTbG51 YzE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQ2hhcmxpZSBQYXJrZXIgKEBjbXBhcmtlcjk5 OSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jbXBhcmtlcjk5OS9z dGF0dXMvMTU3NjQzMjA1ODAwMzc1NTAwOD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDIsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

3. A wealth of wide receivers