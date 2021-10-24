First-and-10: The good, the bad and the ugly from USC's loss at Notre Dame

No USC fan was surprised by the final result Saturday night in South Bend, Ind., as the Trojans lost 31-16 to No. 13-ranked Notre Dame. No, this narrative has been rehashed more times than a superhero script in Hollywood. In all four losses now the Trojans have trailed by at least 20 points in the fourth quarter before settling for a double-digit defeat of some variety. The stalled offensive drives, the offensive line struggles, the defensive breakdowns, the penalties, etc., are all just part of the USC football experience these days. But the weekly First-and-10 column tries to keep it as fresh as possible, so here were our 10 most significant thoughts and takeaways from this latest loss.

1. Ingram in a groove

Keaontay Ingram had his best day in a Trojans uniform on Saturday, racking up 138 rushing yards and a touchdown on an average of nearly 6 yards per carry. The Texas transfer was effective all throughout the game, routinely capitalizing on running lanes with his vision, lateral quickness and physicality. The running game was the only facet of the offense that functioned consistently for the Trojans, and as a result they leaned on it heavily, giving Ingram 24 carries compared to his prior season high of 15. Ingram has been productive throughout the season, even with the limited touches he’d received in prior weeks. He's topped 70 rushing yards in five out of seven games and is averaging 5.7 yards per carry for the season (557 rushing yards overall). As the Trojans passing offense struggles to find rhythm week in and week out, the winning formula for USC going forward might be a more concerted and maintained focus on pounding the ball with Ingram.

2. London conquers again

There’s little to be said about Drake London’s game that I haven’t said here already. The 6-foot-5 loping behemoth of a receiver turned in another performance for the record books, totaling 171 yards on 15 catches, which is the most receptions by any player ever against Notre Dame. As always, London dominated on contested jump balls and YAC opportunities off of short completions, but he also managed to show off a number of the other skills in his bag, winning with some nice releases at the line of scrimmage and creating more separation than we’ve generally seen from him on his cuts. London’s awareness and route running skills have improved noticeably through the season. Even if he isn’t the most well-rounded receiver at this point, it gets harder and harder to deny him the title of best receiver in the country. He’s now crossed 1,000 yards on the season (79 receptions for 1,003 yards), and he’s done it in only 7 games. Expect London to be squarely in the discussion for the Biletnikoff Award in two months.

3. Taking stock of Slovis