The expectations have already changed so significantly for this USC football program in a year that in the weekly First-and-10 we're now scrutinizing quarterbacks who account for 4 touchdowns with no turnovers and dissecting a defense that allowed just 17 points in a lopsided win. But that's what happens when Lincoln Riley comes to town and establishes immediate championship standards. No. 7-ranked USC is 3-0 after its 45-17 win over Fresno State on Saturday night, and there's a lot for Trojans fans to feel good about, but we'll give a balanced breakdown of the performance as there is also certainly room for improvement as well. Onto the First-and-10 -- our 10 most significant takeaways and critiques from the Trojans' latest win.

1. A candid assessment of Caleb Williams

Caleb Williams had another excellent statistical performance as he led the Trojans to another win, totaling 284 passing yards and 4 touchdowns (2 coming on the ground) while completing 67% of his passes. However, the cleanliness of his stat line belies the fact that Williams struggled more than he had in the Trojans' previous two games, causing the offense to be noticeably more strained than we’ve become used to with this group. I can’t place what exactly it was, but Williams was a bit off on Saturday. There were moments when his accuracy faltered slightly, placing footballs a bit too close to the turf or too far or too high over the heads of his receivers, something we hadn’t seen much of previously. More significant was his apparent hesitancy in the pocket, as he seemed at times to hold onto the football for eternity without making a decision. That tendency hurt Williams and the Trojan offense against the Bulldogs, contributing to 3 sacks that killed key potential scoring drives. I can’t testify to what caused Williams to be so much more indecisive in this game, but little good came out of it. His decision making also faltered at times in ways that we hadn’t really seen before, failing to locate wide-open receivers and instead forcing the ball to more difficult destinations. As a whole, these problems were most evident in the second quarter. USC’s halftime adjustments led to a much heavier emphasis on running the ball, and Williams did get the ball out quicker through the remainder of the contest. The sophomore played a much cleaner second half, though he badly mishandled a snap in the fourth quarter which could have easily led to a turnover if he hadn’t fallen on the ball. This was certainly a down game from Williams given the expectations he’s set for himself, but he was still more than good enough to get the Trojans a rather comfortable win. He continued to perform at a high level maneuvering in the pocket, hitting big time throws on the money and making plays with his legs. Now that we’ve seen some of the issues that can arise in his game, it’ll be interesting how often they show up against stiffer competition going forward.

2. Rumbling rushing attack

With Williams performing well but not at his best, the Trojans won this game on the back of a dominant rushing attack. USC’s running backs took 25 carries for 229 yards, rushing at an incredible clip of 9.16 yards per carry. That effort was spearheaded by Travis Dye and Austin Jones, both of whom had excellent games with 102 and 110 rushing yards respectively and a touchdown each. The physical style of both runners allowed them to maximize the sizable running lanes they had to work with as they consistently created additional yardage through contact. Dye’s contact balance and vision stood out, as he routinely picked his way through blockers and defenders to find the most possible space while he easily broke through arm tackles and finished runs falling forward through contact. That running style was highlighted on his remarkable 25-yard rushing score in the third quarter, as he weaved his way through a cascade of would-be tacklers on his way to the endzone, leaving 4 broken tackles in his wake. Jones was similarly impressive with his surprising lateral quickness paired with pure power, breaking tackles reliably and giving the offense repeated chunk gains. Williams got in on the action himself as well, scoring 2 rushing touchdowns and amassing 25 yards on the ground (not including sack yardage). However, the ultimate credit for the Trojans’ success on the ground lies with the offensive line, which resoundingly won the battle up front throughout the night to pave the way for USC’s runners. The lanes the Trojan backs had to run through were often gaping, sometimes offering multiple options of which gap to choose. The Fresno State front seven was easily washed off the line of scrimmage, with Jonah Monheim and Andrew Vorhees in particular driving defenders down the field. This offensive line group has done a tremendous job of run-blocking through three games -- they are good at it, plain and simple. There shouldn’t be very many matchups this year where the Trojans aren’t able to run the ball well. Defenses will likely need to stack the box if they really want to shut down USC’s rushing attack, but that’s not an enviable proposition in the face of Williams and the deeply-talented passing offense.

3. Weekly applause for Addison