TrojanSports - First-and-10: The top takeaways and observations from USC's spring showcase

Freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart was far and away my favorite player in this recruiting class. If you haven’t yet watched his high school tape, please do yourself a favor and take the time. After watching him take live reps in the Coliseum for the first time, I can officially announce that the hype train has left the station.

From his first snap through his last, the freshman looked completely unfazed by the moment. On only his fourth play of the game, Dart found Drake London on a one-on-one situation down the sideline and lofted a gorgeous back shoulder throw to the receiver, allowing him to use his massive frame to box out the corner and come down with a gain of 30 yards. It was an early indicator of Dart’s arm talent, soon to be followed by plenty more.

Dart is one of those rare throwers with the ability to launch the ball with perfect velocity even off-platform and from awkward arm angles. On multiple plays, some of which were called sacks, Dart managed to get off passes without having his feet set at all and with his arm at an unusual angle, still managing to throw with excellent velocity and accuracy. When he wants to, he can put the ball on a frozen rope, as he did on an out route on the opposite side of the field on his first snap of the game and on his highlight-reel completion to Michael Jackson III later in the game.

Dart’s mobility also stands out. He has a natural feel for evading pressure in the pocket and is naturally comfortable rolling out while keeping his eyes downfield.

His decision-making still has a ways to go, as he seems to have a tendency to take risks gambling on his arm talent too often. If he feels like he has a chance to make the completion, he’ll chuck it, kind of the way I do when I’m playing quarterback in Madden. He’s talented enough for it to work sometimes, but when it doesn’t it can be ugly. His lone interception was a head-scratching example of this tendency, as he tried to loft a ball to his receiver along the sideline after rolling out all the way to the edge of the field. He clearly decided at the last second that he could fit the ball just over the corner in front of him and into the hands of his receiver, and it led to an ugly pick on third down. He’ll need to cut down on these errors going forward, but Dart’s talent jumps off the screen. He has the tools to be special -- we’ll see what he makes of them.