First-and-10: The top takeaways and observations from USC's win at Colorado

USC did what it was supposed to do against a Colorado team that should finish at the bottom of the Pac-12 standings, winning 37-14 on the road in Boulder, Colo., on Saturday as both sides of the ball delivered big highlights for the Trojans.

It took four games to get there, but on Saturday we finally saw Kedon Slovis play like the top-tier quarterback he’s supposed to be. Slovis’ final statline of 276 yards, 3 touchdowns and 0 interceptions was almost entirely generated in the first half (220 yards, 2 TDs), with the QB hardly needing to throw the ball through the final two quarters. A lack of decisiveness had been my greatest criticism of Slovis through the early stretch of this season, but against Colorado he wasted little time dawdling. Slovis was quick to make his reads, locating windows and getting the football out of his hands much faster on average than he has in recent weeks.

Of course, the superhuman known as Drake London played a huge role in Slovis’ success on the day, serving as the quarterback’s target for 14 of his 29 pass attempts and turning them into 9 catches for 130 yards and a score. Despite London’s unmistakable prowess at adjusting to the ball in the air and coming down with contested catches, it’s not as simple as “throwing it up for Drake to get it”. I’ve seen Slovis’ play widely discredited by the logic that all he does is toss up prayers for his playmakers to come down with, and truthfully I find that argument a bit silly.

To begin with, of course he’s throwing on contested-catch opportunities to his big receivers; that’s what you have to do when there’s no distance between your pass-catchers and the guys guarding them. As magnificent as London has been this season, a quick look at the film makes it clear that the big-bodied receiver isn’t really generating much separation. For Slovis to get the ball into his hands, he needs to throw it to a place where he knows that London can find it and the defender cannot. On so many of the “jump balls” Slovis threw on Saturday, the ball was exactly where it needed to be. On a 31-yard completion to London over the middle, the signal-caller threw it on a rope exactly to the high point of London’s reach; just low enough for the receiver to corral it, and just high enough that the three Colorado defenders nearby had no chance at touching it.

Two of London’s grabs deep down the sideline came on similarly well-placed passes; passes intentionally thrown for London to box out and leap for, not for him to run under. Slovis’ downfield touch was evident again on two similar sideline shots for Michael Trigg, who caught both despite an offensive pass interference penalty on the second. Slovis’ 15-yard touchdown to Gary Bryant Jr. on third-and-long was a reminder of his accuracy in tight windows, hitting Bryant perfectly in stride with a defender draped over his back for the score. It’s easy to forget after two years, but ball placement and aggression were the two traits that set Slovis apart as a freshman and made him one of the most promising young quarterbacks in college football. Though I’m not ready to declare him “back” to his old form, we saw both of those traits on display in spades against Colorado.

This version of Slovis, the one that makes quick decisions and takes shots without fear, is still probably the best quarterback in the conference. We’ll soon find out whether or not it’s back to stay.