It was a different formula, but it keeps the Trojans unbeaten as they rallied for that dramatic 17-14 win at Oregon State to improve to 4-0 and move up a spot to No. 6 in the AP poll.

It was an evening of role reversal Saturday for USC, as the offense weathered through game-long struggles but delivered at the most important moments, while the defense was the reliable rock of the operation for the Trojans.

There’s no way to sugarcoat the totality of Caleb Williams’ passing performance Saturday night. Put simply, he was extremely off. Many of the issues he displayed in the Fresno State game the previous week resurfaced and this time persisted through four quarters. The two core problems that plagued him on Saturday were poor reads and shaky accuracy. Both are uncharacteristic of Williams; his greatest attributes as a passer have consistently been his decision-making prowess and his spectacular ball-placement skills. If you watch his film from the first two games of the season and compare it to this one, it’d be hard to see how the same player could be wearing the No. 13.

Williams finished 16 of 36 for 180 yards and 1 touchdown. The accuracy struggles are puzzling to make sense of, as we all know for a fact that Williams is a remarkably precise passer. Against the Beavers, however, he just could not place the football well, overthrowing open receivers downfield, placing intermediate routes off-stride, and repeatedly throwing easy checkdowns too short for receivers to corral. As far as decision-making, Williams appeared to be looking for the big play on almost every snap, often disregarding his open receivers underneath and keeping his eyes locked on downfield targets. On a night when the Oregon State secondary turned in a stellar performance covering deep, taking advantage of the short-area passing game would have gone a long way toward getting the offense on schedule.

Instead, Williams held the ball forever far too often, inviting pressure and forcing himself to take off too many times. He was masterful on those escapes, per usual, showcasing his top-level elusiveness as he danced past would-be-tacklers, but at the end of the day the offense gained far less from those plays than what Williams gave up by not throwing sooner. His field vision struggled throughout the game, as he often failed to locate open receivers away from his eyes. On one such play, Williams rolled out to the right and had an eternity to throw, with a wide-open Jordan Addison hauling down the opposite side of the field. However, Williams never even took a glance to his left; he had his eyes fixed straight ahead, eventually finding Tahj Washington instead for a decent gain.

With the game on the line on the Trojans’ final possession of the game, however, Williams showed the ”it” factor that separates top-tier quarterbacks from the rest. He regained his composure, got the ball out quickly when he needed to and made some excellent plays to move the offense down the field. In the redzone, he delivered a well-placed go-ball to Brenden Rice that should have been caught, following up with a beauty of a strike into the cover-2 hole for the game-winner to Addison.

Williams’ ability to lock in was the difference at the end of this game, but going forward he can’t have outings like this one if this team is going to get where it wants to go. He’s far too talented to be completing less than half of his passes and manning an offense that doesn't find the end zone until the fourth quarter. The good news is that we know he’s capable of so much more, and we should expect him to return to his normal standard of play. It’s just a matter of waiting to see when and how the issues get fixed.