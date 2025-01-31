First-and-10: USC football state of the program

Lincoln Riley faces mounting pressure to get USC back on an upward climb entering his fourth season. (Photo by AP)

Perhaps more than ever, the range of opinions and expectations for what USC football is and can be in 2025 is vast and varied. Are the Trojans on an irreversible spiral into mediocrity under Lincoln Riley and in this new era of college football after going from 11 wins in his first year to 8 and then 7 the last two seasons? Or is the infrastructure Riley rebuilt on the defensive side and in the Trojans' personnel department impactful enough to be the foundation for championship hopes in the near future? Is Riley the esteemed and venerated play-caller he's built his reputation and career upon, or did the offensive setbacks last year reveal major questions about his ability to function without a Heisman candidate quarterback? Ultimately, is USC doomed for more disappointing in 2025 or a realistic College Football Playoff contender? Survey the fan base and you'll find plenty of voices on both ends of that spectrum. In our first First-and-10 column of 2025, we attempt to answer all those questions as best we can after an in-depth scrutiny and analysis of exactly what went wrong last season and a realistic and honest look at how the Trojans are built for the year ahead.

1. Narratives

The narratives that define college football programs are borne from the eternal dance between expectations and outcomes. For the USC Trojans, it’s been a while since that dance has been well choreographed. Most came into the 2024 season expecting Lincoln Riley’s squad to lose a handful of games and miss the playoffs, but few could have foreseen the particular trajectory this team took on its way to a 7-6 finish. Despite the departure of a generational talent at quarterback, most observers predicted that Riley’s offense could be counted on to continue flourishing. Meanwhile, following two disastrous defensive seasons and a total revamping of the staff on that side of the ball, doubts persisted about whether or not the USC defense would be capable of handling its first season of Big Ten play. To the surprise of many, it turned out to be the Trojans defense which kept the team in position to win games more often than not, while failures of the offense at critical junctures cost them dearly. USC’s 2024 schedule was a grueling one, and there was good reason to expect the team to find itself outmatched against a bevy of tough opponents. Perhaps the most perplexing fact about this past season of Trojans football was the fact that this turned out not to be the case. Riley’s squad proved itself capable of battling to the last minute against every single opponent on the schedule, defeating two competitive SEC squads, nearly taking down the defending national champions on the road and playing two eventual CFP semifinal contenders down to the wire. There’s a very strong argument to be made that this team was far more competitive than almost anyone could have dreamed in the 2024 offseason, but the problem remained that this level of quality did not correlate to victory. The Trojans dropped far too many games against inferior opponents, each of which saw them squander clear opportunities to finish with wins. As we look back upon the 2024 Trojans in retrospect, this leaves us with a rather murky picture from which to draw. What allowed this team to compete against elite opposition, and what prevented it from winning games that were well in hand? The answers are complicated, requiring an analysis of personnel, decision-making and team culture. With the evidence of a full season and postseason now at our disposal, I’ll try to examine what made this peculiar team the way it was in 2024 and go on to project where those answers leave USC in 2025.

2. Shedding the softness

One of the primary criticisms levied at Lincoln Riley’s teams and the USC program over the course of many years has been the overarching allegation of softness. That’s been characterized by shoddy tackling, poor play along the lines of scrimmage, and most critically, an inability to conjure a fiery edge in late game situations. Over the course of Riley’s first two seasons at USC, those concerns persisted as the Trojans shrank in big moments and frequently found themselves imposed upon by more physical squads. From the outside, those qualities came to be indicative of the basic nature of Riley’s teams, an inherent and defining indictment of the character of his program. As most fans of the sport are well aware, teams with such foundation are not built for success. The overhaul on the defensive side of the ball last offseason was a concerted effort to begin remedying both the reality and the perception of this characterization, but most expected that such a process would be slow, if at all successful. In what might be the single biggest development of the 2024 season for USC, it turned out that this change of character was in fact actualized both rapidly and effectively. On the field, this was most easily noticeable in the changes to the Trojans defense. Though the team’s personnel on that side of the ball was not talented enough to perform at an elite level as a whole, the energy with which the group played was vastly improved even to the untrained eye. D’Anton Lynn’s unit largely played defense “the right way,” with all 11 players looking to fly to the ball on most downs, a heightened emphasis on proper tackling across the board, and a consistently effective set of schematic answers to whatever the opposition tried to throw at them. Despite deploying many of the same players as in previous years (including some of the team’s worst offenders), Lynn’s unit improved its missed tackle rate by 20% when compared to the USC defenses fielded in Riley’s first two years. The overall determination to play the right way and make stops in big moments was marked by the defense’s enormous improvement on third down, where USC finished the year ranked 21st nationally (33.5-percent conversion rate for opponents) after sitting at a paltry 106th (43.6 percent) to end the previous season. The dramatic improvement on that side of the ball allowed the Trojans to play a different brand of football game from the high-scoring shootouts that characterized the past two seasons. When those contests were not going their way, the Trojans frequently faltered over the final stages, collapsing as the team demonstrated a palpable lack of fight and cohesion. Partially buoyed by the functionality of the defense, the 2024 Trojans looked very different when placed in difficult situations. In multiple contests against highly-talented teams, USC fought back from double-digit deficits in the second half to challenge for victory up to the final whistle. Not all of those efforts resulted in victories, including crushing losses to Michigan and Notre Dame. But others did -- including big-time comeback wins over LSU and Texas A&M that would have been unthinkable for the previous iterations of this team. There was not a single game this season where it could be said that the Trojans did not fight to the last breath with the utmost of energy and determination; all of their losses were decided by one score in the final minutes with the exception of Notre Dame, and even in that game USC was just 20 yards from completing a comeback to tie the game with just about 3 minutes remaining. Of course, the various issues that plagued this team still prevented it from securing victory as often as it should have. Six losses is far too many, especially when so many of those came in games that the Trojans almost certainly should have won. The point I’m making, however, is that this was a team with both the physical capability and the resolve of spirit to fight for the positive outcome to the end of every contest, and that simply could not have been said of USC’s teams for many years to date. The team’s performance in the Las Vegas Bowl against Texas A&M was the perfect encapsulation of this transition. Coming into that game without a bevy of key contributors and bearing all the disappointment of a six-loss season, there was every reason for the remaining players to have approached that game lacking a full competitive fire. After a deeply disheartening start to the contest, USC was down by 17 points with less than half of the third quarter remaining. Given the total mess of the Trojans’ quarterbacking to that point, there was little cause for the remainder of the team to maintain much hope in the possibility of a comeback in the remaining 20 minutes or so. And yet, the Trojans did not waver for a second on either side of the ball. The defense kept fighting to generate key stops, while the skill players and offensive line continued to give their best efforts to support the quarterback. Despite the enormity of his struggles to that point, Jayden Maiava himself continued undeterred, remaining aggressive in his search for a rhythm in the passing game. When it mattered most in the closing phases of the game, he found one. The combined efforts of he, the rest of the offense, and the defense pulled the Trojans to a remarkably improbable victory in the final seconds, writing an unexpectedly positive finish to the season’s story and entrenching the fact of the group’s resilience. There’s plenty about this football team that still requires fixing, but there’s no denying that the character of this program evolved for the better this season. From the first game of the year to the last, the players and coaches on this team maintained a fierce desire to win and demonstrated it with their cohesion, focus and effort. For my money, that’s much harder to attain than the more tangible improvements that this program still needs to make, and one that will be worth more for USC’s long-term prospects if it can be maintained. Plenty of adjectives indicative of frustration and disappointment can justly be used to describe USC football in 2024, but soft should not be counted among them.

3. Decision-making with personnel