Five 2020 WRs, TEs with the most interesting recruitments
Here we are nearly at the midpoint of the football season and some important storylines on the recruiting trail are playing out. Players that have been committed for some time are now seriously considering switching to another school, while others continue to build suspense leading up to their commitments. Let’s take a look at the five most interesting recruitments by position. Today, we take a closer look at the receivers and tight ends.
Contenders: Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas A&M
Recruiting outlook: Gilbert just took an official visit to Texas A&M, but it appears Alabama still has the momentum here. Clemson has closed the gap with a recent visit, but there is still a lot of time for his recruitment to play out. Georgia and Tennessee are still in the mix and they should be getting him back on campus at some point this season.
Farrell’s take: I’ve been saying Georgia forever for Gilbert, but the Dawgs seem to be fading. Right now I’d have to say Alabama for Gilbert, but please please don’t count out Georgia, regardless of what you hear.
Committed to: LSU
Recruiting outlook: Jarrett surprised many when he committed to LSU back in the spring. Shortly after that commitment he took an official visit to Tennessee and there was a lot of talk about him eventually flipping to the Vols. Most people still believe that will happen, but Jarrett has been saying he plans on remaining committed to LSU.
Farrell’s take: This is a tough one because I don’t think you can count out Maryland and some others in addition to Tennessee. But the way the LSU offense looks, I think he sticks with the Tigers.
Contenders: Georgia, Alabama, Penn State, Miami, Tennessee
Recruiting outlook: Georgia appears to be the favorite for Washington after his official visit to Athens for the Notre Dame game. He has had frequent contact with the Georgia coaching staff, but there are a few teams still fighting for him. Alabama is in the mix and so are Penn State, Miami and Tennessee. All four of those schools will get official visits before the Early Signing Period in December.
Farrell’s take: Georgia is going to get one of the two five-star tight ends, and right now I’ll say it will be Washington after a great visit.
Contenders: USC, Washington, Arizona State
Recruiting outlook: Bryant is clearly in no rush to make a decision, but there has been some movement with USC. He is going to end up taking an official visit to see the Trojans, but this isn’t a total slam dunk yet. Washington and Arizona State are still involved and should draw visits as well.
Farrell’s take: Bryant has been linked to USC for a while, and the offense is looking solid so I think he ends up there. Washington could make it interesting.
Contenders: USC, Ohio State, Arizona State, Oregon, Nebraska, Texas
Recruiting outlook: USC seems to be picking up momentum with Bunkley-Shelton but he still really likes Ohio State. The Buckeyes haven’t been pushing for him but he is staying in touch with them. Arizona State and Oregon are working to keep in touch with Buckley-Shelton, but USC is definitely moving up on his list.
Nebraska is set to host him for an official visit this weekend and the Huskers will have to really impress him before becoming a serious contender. Texas is also going to get an official visit, and that could be a school to watch, since he also took an unofficial visit there back in the offseason.
Farrell’s take: USC is the pick here, and it’s more about him qualifying than what school he picks in my mind. This kid is a dynamic talent.