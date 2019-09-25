Here we are nearly at the midpoint of the football season and some important storylines on the recruiting trail are playing out. Players that have been committed for some time are now seriously considering switching to another school, while others continue to build suspense leading up to their commitments. Let’s take a look at the five most interesting recruitments by position. Today, we take a closer look at the receivers and tight ends. RELATED: Five QBs with the most interesting recruitments | RBs CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals100 | Position | Team | State

Contenders: Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas A&M Recruiting outlook: Gilbert just took an official visit to Texas A&M, but it appears Alabama still has the momentum here. Clemson has closed the gap with a recent visit, but there is still a lot of time for his recruitment to play out. Georgia and Tennessee are still in the mix and they should be getting him back on campus at some point this season. Farrell’s take: I’ve been saying Georgia forever for Gilbert, but the Dawgs seem to be fading. Right now I’d have to say Alabama for Gilbert, but please please don’t count out Georgia, regardless of what you hear.

Committed to: LSU Recruiting outlook: Jarrett surprised many when he committed to LSU back in the spring. Shortly after that commitment he took an official visit to Tennessee and there was a lot of talk about him eventually flipping to the Vols. Most people still believe that will happen, but Jarrett has been saying he plans on remaining committed to LSU. Farrell’s take: This is a tough one because I don’t think you can count out Maryland and some others in addition to Tennessee. But the way the LSU offense looks, I think he sticks with the Tigers.



Contenders: Georgia, Alabama, Penn State, Miami, Tennessee Recruiting outlook: Georgia appears to be the favorite for Washington after his official visit to Athens for the Notre Dame game. He has had frequent contact with the Georgia coaching staff, but there are a few teams still fighting for him. Alabama is in the mix and so are Penn State, Miami and Tennessee. All four of those schools will get official visits before the Early Signing Period in December. Farrell’s take: Georgia is going to get one of the two five-star tight ends, and right now I’ll say it will be Washington after a great visit.

Contenders: USC, Washington, Arizona State Recruiting outlook: Bryant is clearly in no rush to make a decision, but there has been some movement with USC. He is going to end up taking an official visit to see the Trojans, but this isn’t a total slam dunk yet. Washington and Arizona State are still involved and should draw visits as well. Farrell’s take: Bryant has been linked to USC for a while, and the offense is looking solid so I think he ends up there. Washington could make it interesting.

