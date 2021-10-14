Five freshmen to watch over the second half of USC's football season

USC is holding what the coaches have called a "young guy scrimmage" on Thursday, taking advantage of the bye week to evaluate whether any of the freshmen or other younger players deserve larger roles the rest of the way.

Especially on the defensive side, where the Trojans have been a sieve in two of the last three games while giving up 535 yards to Oregon State three games ago and 486 to Utah last weekend, it stands to reason that some change (any change) could be good for the unit.

"If they're deserving to play and they're better than the other guys then they're going to play," defensive coordinator Todd Orlando said Wednesday.

That echoed comments interim head coach Donte Williams had made in the moments after the Trojans' 42-26 loss to Utah.

"Just because you're a senior or a junior doesn't mean that you just play. The better player needs to play," he said.

With that in mind, here are the five freshman we could see expanding their role over the rest of the season.