He’s one of the most coveted grad transfers on the market after posting three productive seasons at Clemson. He started 11 games in 2017, rushing for 669 yards and seven touchdowns. For his career, Foster has run for 1,330 yards and 15 touchdowns while averaging 6.0 yards per carry. He also has 23 receptions. The Class of 2016 recruit has one year of eligibility remaining.