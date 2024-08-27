Storylines abound heading into his marquee season-opening matchup, and we could have made an endless list in that regard, but we'll focus here on our top five angles and subplots heading into Sunday.

It's Year 3 of the Lincoln Riley Era, Caleb Williams is now in the NFL and redshirt junior Miller Moss takes the reins at quarterback, and the defense has been almost entirely rebuilt with new coordinator D'Anton Lynn, his staff and a slew of transfer additions.

Game week is here. Months and months of anticipation becomes reality on Sunday in Las Vegas as No. 23-ranked USC takes on No. 13 LSU at Allegiant Stadium.

Not only is the USC-LSU showdown the only college football game scheduled for Sunday, it's one of just three games on the opening week slate to feature two ranked teams.

The Trojans come into the season ranked No. 23 in the AP poll while LSU is No. 13.

The other marquee matchups with ranked teams this week are both Saturday, with No. 14 Clemson and No. 1 Georgia meeting in Atlanta and No. 7 Notre Dame playing at No. 20 Texas A&M.

Both Trojans coach Lincoln Riley and LSU coach Brian Kelly have suggested that such high-profile non-conference games could become rarer moving forward.

"I think if the playoff stays the way that it is right now, then I think you'll see less and less of those," Riley said. "Especially with us and the SEC, just because our schedules are already going to be so good, at some point you're like, all right, is the juice worth the squeeze, right, in terms of playing these games?

"As competitors, we all want to play these games. Now, if and when the playoff shifts again, if you start talking about if something were to happen -- let's say even more guaranteed spots in some of these conferences, then I think it could lend itself to these games being back and more prevalent. Which would be good for the game, because games like this are awesome."

Said Kelly: "The conference realignment had not occurred when this [matchup] unfolded, and then we were so far down the line in terms of getting this done, in terms of Las Vegas being involved and the financial considerations being involved. ... Moving forward, these may not be the kind of things that you see relative to openers. So again, I think we were too far down the line to want to make any changes with this opener. I think it's still an appealing opener even given the changes that have occurred."

Riley also opined that the College Football Playoff committee has to adjust the way it evaluates season resumes with the expanded 12-team playoff format and with the Big Ten and SEC becoming the two most loaded conferences.

"There's no question, losses -- no matter who they're to -- have outweighed everything else, and history has taught us that. Now that you have two super conferences -- or whatever you want to call these, you've got two conferences that are way out in front of everybody else right now, all right? -- there's going to have to be a shift in thinking. Like, there has to be, or it won't work," Riley said. "So how much value do they place on the ninth game? How much value do they place on playing Notre Dame vs. some directional school? It's going to have a big impact on how we all schedule in the future, so if they want these matchups then they need to value them accordingly."

USC is 1-1 all-time vs. LSU, winning 17-12 on the road in 1979 and losing 23-3 at home in 1984. This is the Trojans' first clash with a SEC foe since the 2016 season opener when they lost 52-6 to Alabama in a neutral site showdown.